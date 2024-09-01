Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman A’ja Wilson Shows Love To Her AKA Sorority Through New Sneakers At WNBA Game The shoes featured the sorority's signature colors of salmon pink and apple green.







A’ja Wilson is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, with shoes that prove it. The Las Vegas Aces star wore her sneakers that featured her sorority’s colors during a recent WNBA game.

Wilson rocked the new pair of Nike LeBron 21 PEs (Player Exclusive) during the Aces match against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 30. In true fashion with the Black Greek organization, the shoes featured salmon pink and apple green in their colorway. Nice Kicks posted close-up images of Wilson performing in her special edition sneakers.

A’ja Wilson debuts new Nike LeBron 21 PEs inspired by her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha 💖 @_ajawilson22 pic.twitter.com/ka0QkacWoo — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 31, 2024

According to Sports Illustrated, Wilson became a member of AKA while at the University of South Carolina. She pursued membership while still leading the Gamecocks to a national championship. Moreover, Wilson solidified her star power as the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and three-time SEC Player of the Year.

Wilson continues to make an impact in her professional career. Since joining the Aces in the 2018 WNBA draft, Wilson took the team to back-to-back championships, securing both victories and the Finals MVP in 2023. The athlete is stacked with accolades, making her a dominate force in the league while remaining true to her memberships elsewhere as well.

AKA’s official Instagram account also shouted out the 28-year-old upon her win as a consecutive champion. The sorority deemed Wilson their “MVP sister” in the celebratory post.

While seeking a third championship this year, the sneakers did not stop the show as Wilson bagged another Aces win. In her 37 minutes of playing time, ESPN reported the center earned 26 points and 16 rebounds, with 5 assists and blocks.

The all-star is a force on-and-off the court, showcased her multiple sisterhoods while continuing to rack up new stats. As the playoffs near, Wilson hopes to make both her home teams proud with another Finals win.

