Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Adds To Legacy By Breaking Another WNBA Record







In this constant record-breaking season of the WNBA, another record has been shattered by the Las Vegas Ace’s A’Ja Wilson.

According to ESPN, the reigning WNBA Finals MVP and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson, just broke a record she set only last year when she scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. This marks her 17th game this season with 20 points and 10 rebounds, breaking the record of 16 games she achieved last season.

The dominance continues for A’ja Wilson… 🔥 34 PTS

🔥 13 REB

🔥 5 STL

🔥 2 BLK Her 8th 30-point game of the season! pic.twitter.com/uTxJuV1oMk — NBA (@NBA) August 19, 2024

In the 87-71 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 18, she also created another WNBA record when she scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in eight straight games.

She has been on a streak during the last eight games, during which she averaged 29.3 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks. Her shooting percentage is 53% (85-of-161) from the field and 93.3% (56-of-60) from the free-throw line.

Wilson is also the first player in league history with multiple games of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals. Along with Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles, and Angel Reese, Wilson becomes the fourth player in league history to record eight double-doubles in a row.

The Aces have also mentioned that Wilson, having scored at least 24 points in each of the past eight games, ties a WNBA record she already shared with Diana Taurasi.

Other noteworthy stats include Wilson’s two blocked shots, giving her 417, placing her No. 12 on the all-time WNBA block list; her streak of double-digit scoring reached 39 games, the longest active streak in the league; the 13 rebounds she grabbed, giving her 1,947 for her career, which is the 30th most in WNBA history; her 17th double-double of the season, is also the 93rd of her career, placing her as having the 7th most in WNBA history; and by recording her 17th 20/10 game of the season and the 69th of her career, makes that stat the 5th-most in WNBA history.

