Black AK Prosthetics Founder Adero Knott Is Helping Amputees Ride Bikes

Adero Knott, who identifies as a congenital below-elbow amputee, has joined forces with venture capitalist Arlan Hamilton to develop a bike adapter for amputees.

Medium reports the professional relationship between Knott and Hamilton began last January when Knott tagged Hamilton in an Instagram post with the headline “Black Disabled Woman Develops App that Makes Customized Prosthetics Covid-Proof for Amputees.”

“While conducting market research and surveys for my app idea, I decided to put myself out there and made a post on Instagram,” Knott told Medium.

“Shortly after, Arlan DM’ed saying she wanted to meet me, and the rest was history.”

Since that initial conversation, Hamilton, who also runs the nonprofit Project Cover, has funded Knott’s AK Prosthetics and has been a mentor to Knott, telling Medium she was drawn in by Knott’s passion, talent, and vision.

“She always seems to be in forward motion. She has a mission and will not stop until her arrow hits the target,” Hamilton said.

Knott has spent nearly a decade making prosthetic limbs accessible and inclusive for underrepresented communities. Project Cover has awarded Knott the first BIPOC Developers Grant to help her develop a bike adaptor for amputee riders.

Knott became interested in prosthetics when she worked in China between 2013 and 2015. Her weight fluctuated during her time in the country and, as a result, her prosthetic arm didn’t fit. When she returned to the U.S. for a new arm, it took months for her physician to send the prescription to the prosthetic’s office, who then sent a claim to her insurance company.

The experience showed Knott how inefficient and expensive the prosthetics industry is, which motivated her to change it. Costs for prosthetic limbs start in the low thousands and custom prosthetics, which most amputees need in order to feel comfortable, can easily cost $100,000 or more.

Knott launched AK Prosthetics in 2016 after winning a pitch competition led by rapper Lupe Fiasco and Silicon Valley executive Di-Ann Eisnor. While working a full-time job, she spent the next four years developing the AK Prosthetics app for amputees to order and receive custom prosthetics at affordable prices.