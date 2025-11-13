Akon ‘Locked Up'(Temporarily) In Atlanta For Missing 2023 Court Appearance

Akon was recently arrested in Georgia for missing a January 2023 court appearance due to a suspended driver’s license.

According to The Associated Press, the singer was placed in custody Friday, Nov. 7, when officers from the Chamblee Police Department Chamblee is located northeast of Atlanta.

After his arrest, the hip-hop singer was taken to the DeKalb County jail and then transferred by Roswell police officers to another jail. He was released after posting bail on the day of the arrest.

Based on police reports from the Roswell Police Department, Akon, who lives in the neighboring city of Alpharetta, was seen in a disabled Tesla Cybertruck Sept. 10. Police called a tow truck for the vehicle. While waiting for the truck, the officer discovered that the “Locked Up” performer did not have any insurance for the Cybertruck and was on a suspended driver’s license.

The license was suspended due to Akon’s failure to appear in court for a hearing in January 2023.

In addition, the truck was impounded, and Akon received a citation for driving without a valid license. Police also seized an “illegal vape” before allowing him to leave the scene, according to the report.

Chamblee police told local news outlets they responded to a business called Tint World when a traffic camera alerted them that the Cybertruck was present and was connected to an outstanding warrant.

Akon, who is currently on tour in India, performed in Delhi two days after his arrest.

It was recently reported that the singer’s “Akon City” project, which has been in the works for seven years, has been scrapped. The Senegalese tourism agency rescinded Akon’s multibillion-dollar plan in July and decided to use that land for a luxury resort model with private investment, Business Insider Africa reported. The singer is reportedly working on a different project now.

Akon City has been scrapped in Senegal, after 7 years of delay for a more realistic project.



Akon is working on a new project in the area. pic.twitter.com/doNJfncwp2 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 9, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Senegal Issues Ultimatum To Akon’s African Metropolis: Start Building Or Lose Majority Of Land