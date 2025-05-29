Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn One Of Akon’s 9 Wives Sues Publix Super Markets After A Staffer Allegedly Sexually ‘Violated’ Her Akon's wife is suing Publix over a male staffer who sexually "violated" her at self checkout.







One of the nine wives of Grammy-winning singer Akon is suing Publix Super Markets over a former employee who sexually assaulted her.

Newly uncovered court documents detail a lawsuit tied to a September 2022 incident at a Publix in Roswell, Georgia, AllHipHop reports. Akon’s wife, Amirah Iman-Thiam, alleges that a confrontation with store clerk Jonathan Ross left her emotionally distressed, forcing her to cancel a 12-city European tour, resulting in $287,000 in lost fees and derailing planned collaborations with Grammy-winning producers.

“My creativity’s gone,” Iman-Thiam told her therapist.

She has been resorting to Instacart deliveries and $150 an hour security when running essential errands after Ross touched her buttocks and vaginal area while she was scanning groceries at the self-checkout station, the lawsuit states.

“That dress got me rethinking my lunch break,” Ross allegedly told Iman-Thiam before touching her inappropriately.

The store manager later acknowledged that Ross had displayed erratic behavior for months but was still allowed to interact with customers unsupervised. Bodycam footage captured Iman-Thiam visibly shaken, her voice trembling as she spoke with responding officers.

“He just… violated me,” she told officers.

The court filing details how the incident “severely impacted” Iman-Thiam’s personal and professional life, citing the trauma that led her to cancel a global tour projected to earn $4 million. It also notes that, due to her religious beliefs, she underwent a spiritual cleansing following the encounter.

“Ms. lman-Thiam is the wife of famed singer and producer Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam (‘Akon’). She is a rising recording artist and rapper with Konvict Muzik,” the lawsuit states.

“As a result of Publix’s negligence, Ms. lman-Thiam also suffered from serious emotional and physical trauma. Ms. Iman-Thiam and her husband are devout Muslims. Culturally, Muslim women are forbidden to receive physical, sexual contact from anyone who is not their spouse. This is a strict prohibition in the Islamic faith.”

The filing continued. “In light of the sexual battery, Ms. Iman-Thiam was required to seek cleansing and therapy from an Imam (a priest) in Senegal (which is her husband’s home country). For approximately one (1) year, she was required to pray six (6) times a day and engage in cleansing and purification rituals until she was fully cleansed as prescribed in the Islamic faith. Consequently, Ms. Iman-Thiam’s tour had to be canceled.”

Publix has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Ross acted outside the scope of his employment. However, Iman-Thiam’s legal team pushed back, pointing to the lack of sexual harassment protocols for frontline employees, despite there being 19 similar incidents reported across the state since 2020.

Akon’s wife is seeking punitive damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, with her attorneys arguing that the company prioritized profit over proper background checks.

