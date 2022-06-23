Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Proudly Reflect On Son's High School Graduation

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are celebrating their 19-year-old son and new high school grad!

The elated Today weathercaster and the ABC News Senior National Affairs correspondent took to Instagram to share momentous photographs of that special day, People reported.

“And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the [Aaron School],” Roker captioned a photos of Nick as a toddler and as a high school graduate. “We are sooo proud of this young man.”

Roberts posted her perspective of her son’s achievement to her Instagram, which included a series of photos and a photo of her tightly embracing her son while Roker watches with admiration.

“What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude!” Roberts wrote. “Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed! ”

On Wednesday, Roker echoed his excitement and proudness when he returned to Today. He gave a resounding statement about his son’s milestone.

“It was difficult. We’re so proud of him, all the work he’s done, the people who have helped him along the way. It literally does take a village,” he said. “It was a terrific moment and he’s put in so much hard work and I’m just so very proud of this young man.”

Roker added, “Of course, Deborah, his mom, did the lion’s share of the work.”

Graduation day comes after Nick delivered a personal sermon at the family’s church, St. James’ Church in New York, last month. Roker shared a clip of the sermon, reflecting on how much his son has achieved.

In the video, Nick, who is on the autism spectrum, shared his journey of challenges and achievements, including the times he had spent at the church.

“Today I am 19 years old and about to graduate high school,” he said. “I have a learning disability, and I have worked extra hard to get to this point. This last semester, I earned all ‘A’s on my report card. It feels really good, but my accomplishments haven’t all been about school. They have also been about perseverance here at St. James.”

“I have always felt loved and supported here,” he continued. “I am happy and feel accomplished after each service…I feel empowered here and welcome. I am accepted here for who I am.”

Additionally, Nick expressed his nervousness about going to college but remains excited.

Good luck to the new grad and incoming freshman!