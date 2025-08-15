News by Sharelle B. McNair Rev. Al Sharpton Calls For Mediation After The Sierra Club’s First Black Executive Is Terminated Aaron Mair, who served as the first Black president of the board, said Jealous has been “a victim of racism, white privilege and white victimhood.”







Civil rights activist and founder of the National Action Network (NAN) is calling on the Sierra Club, an environmental organization to act in “good-faith” and host a mediation with Ben Jealous, the group’s first former Black executive in its 130-year existence, after he feels Jealous’s firing will spark racial implications, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Sharpton is calling for an independent mediation to take place between both Jealous and the Sierra Club following a review of the situation, feeling “another set of eyes is needed to examine what has gone on here. “I am troubled by the Sierra Club’s manner in which they parted ways with Ben Jealous, a man who has carried himself with dedication, professionalism, and integrity in the time I have known him,” Sharpton said in a statement.

“There are serious racial implications in firing a Black man of Ben’s caliber, in this fashion, at a time when diversity is under attack. It also runs counter to the Sierra Club’s own principle of eradicating racism.”

The organization has failed to outline details on the reasons behind Jealous’s firing after being at the Sierra Club since early 2023. The former leader of People for the American Way and the NAACP was brought on after Sierra’s former leader, Michael Brune, stepped down in 2021 amid sustained calls for the organization to heighten diversity amongst its leadership.

Shortly after, the group was flooded with complaints about Jealous from employees and the Club’s staff union, Progressive Workers Union (PWU), according to E&E News. After taking on a $40 million budget deficit, the leader announced layoffs shortly after arriving, resulting in a public spat between Jealous and staff members.

While members of the PWU’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Caucus sent a letter to the Club’s board of directors pushing concerns regarding Jealous’s leadership, Aaron Mair, who served as the first Black president of the board, said Jealous has been “a victim of racism, white privilege, and white victimhood.” He seemingly agrees with Sharpton’s sentiments, labeling Jealous as “a professional” who used his tenure as executive director to care for the group’s fiduciary condition. “He was fired for stabilizing this organization,” Mair said.

Back in a 2023 interview, Jealous said PWU was “attacking the brand of this organization for years” and accused the union of sending reporters to leaders with “multiple lies” that “follow racist tropes about Black leadership.” The former gubernatorial candidate for the state of Maryland called their tactics “uniquely destructive.”

Sharpton wants to bring both parties to the table to hopefully reach a resolution. “Whether it’s myself or another trusted third-party, someone clearly must step in to bring a resolution to this issue,” the NAN president said.

“We should instead focus on making this planet cleaner and healthier. I urge the Sierra Club to come to the table and put this chapter behind all of us so we can get back to that shared mission.”

