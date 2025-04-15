Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Stacy Jackson Al Sharpton Meets With PepsiCo Over DEI Rollbacks Amid Boycott Threat PepsiCo leaders agreed to meet with National Action Network leaders to discuss DEI rollbacks amid Sharpton's threat to boycott the company







Civil rights advocates of Al Sharpton’s National Action Network met with PepsiCo leaders today to discuss the multinational food and beverage corporation’s decision to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Sharpton pressed PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta in the April 15 meeting to address recent DEI decisions and discuss commitments to ensure equal opportunity employment and contracts and according to a statement from the civil rights leader, the conversation was constructive and the company has agreed to follow up meetings within the next few days. Dialogue will continue after planned meetings to make a final decision on how the National Action Network will move forward with PepsiCo as Sharpton said the organization continues to “deal with a broader swath of corporations with whom we will either boycott or buy-cott.”

According to ABC News, PepsiCo leaders agreed to meet after Sharpton called on the company to restore its DEI programs or face a potential boycott this month.

Sharpton’s April 4 letter to Laguarta criticized PepsiCo’s decision to cease DEI hiring goals and community partnerships. The letter accused the company of betraying its legacy of supporting Black communities and caving to political pressure.

“You have walked away from equity,” wrote Sharpton, who once sat on PepsiCo’s African American advisory board. ⁠Additionally, Sharpton threatened a boycott of all PepsiCo products. “You did this not because it was easy—but because it was right,” the letter continued. “That legacy is now in jeopardy.”

PepsiCo is one of several companies, including Target and Walmart, to buckle under the pressure of President Donald Trump’s orders to end DEI programs across the entire federal government. The North American food and beverage company—which owns products like Lay’s, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Aquafina, Fritos, and Pepsi—announced its DEI rollbacks in February. The company hit employees with the news that goals for minority representation in managerial roles or its supplier base would no longer be a company priority.

A January “buy-cott” at Costco, led by Sharpton, encouraged American consumers to purchase from the retailer as a result of its commitment to maintain its DEI policies. BE previously noted a March report that revealed Costco’s increase of over 7 million shoppers during a four-week period, compared to Target’s decrease of nearly 5 million. The shift was potentially linked to the retailers adjustments to DEI policies.

