Top Civil Rights Leaders Meet In D.C. For Emergency Discussion On The Assault Of DEI

As Donald Trump begins his second stint in the White House with an assault on DEI, the nation’s top civil and human rights leaders will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, for an emergency strategy session and public forum to defend equal opportunity for all.

The Demand Diversity Roundtable convenes at 11:30 a.m Eastern at the National Press Club, Holman Lounge, 529 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Moderated by National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, the lively, rapid-fire, 90-minute roundtable will focus on confronting the disinformation campaign to discredit diversity, equity, and inclusion, exposing the myths used to divide communities, setting the record straight with facts, and reaffirming participants’ unwavering commitment to justice, unity, and the values that strengthen our nation.

The event will stream live on NUL.org, Livestream.com, Facebook, and YouTube.

The civil rights leaders participating are:

Marc H. Morial, National Urban League

Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network

Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Janai Nelson, NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Damon Hewitt, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, National Council of Negro Women

Margaret Huang, Southern Poverty Law Center

Juan Proaño, League of United Latin American Citizens

Gregg Orton, National Coalition of Asian Pacific Americans

Kelley Robinson, Human Rights Commission

Virginia Kase Solomón, Common Cause

Maya Berry, Arab American Institute

Sheila Katz, National Council of Jewish Women

Amy Spitalnick, Jewish Council for Public Affairs

Brenda Castillo, National Hispanic Media Coalition

Alphonso David, Global Black Economic Forum



BLACK ENTERPRISE will rebroadcast the event on Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED CONTENT: Congressional Black Caucus Sets New Membership Record, Swears In New Members