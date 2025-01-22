January 22, 2025
Top Civil Rights Leaders Meet In D.C. For Emergency Discussion On The Assault Of DEI
The roundtable is open to the public and is available on streaming platforms.
As Donald Trump begins his second stint in the White House with an assault on DEI, the nation’s top civil and human rights leaders will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, for an emergency strategy session and public forum to defend equal opportunity for all.
The Demand Diversity Roundtable convenes at 11:30 a.m Eastern at the National Press Club, Holman Lounge, 529 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.
Moderated by National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, the lively, rapid-fire, 90-minute roundtable will focus on confronting the disinformation campaign to discredit diversity, equity, and inclusion, exposing the myths used to divide communities, setting the record straight with facts, and reaffirming participants’ unwavering commitment to justice, unity, and the values that strengthen our nation.
The event will stream live on NUL.org, Livestream.com, Facebook, and YouTube.
The civil rights leaders participating are:
Marc H. Morial, National Urban League
Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network
Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Janai Nelson, NAACP Legal Defense Fund
Damon Hewitt, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, National Council of Negro Women
Margaret Huang, Southern Poverty Law Center
Juan Proaño, League of United Latin American Citizens
Gregg Orton, National Coalition of Asian Pacific Americans
Kelley Robinson, Human Rights Commission
Virginia Kase Solomón, Common Cause
Maya Berry, Arab American Institute
Sheila Katz, National Council of Jewish Women
Amy Spitalnick, Jewish Council for Public Affairs
Brenda Castillo, National Hispanic Media Coalition
Alphonso David, Global Black Economic Forum
BLACK ENTERPRISE will rebroadcast the event on Facebook and YouTube.
