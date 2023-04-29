Alabama A&M Breaks School Record For First-Time Freshmen Admissions

Alabama A&M University has seen a significant increase in applications as well as admittance for first-time freshman.

According to the university’s website, it has accepted nearly 10,000 students for the fall 2023 semester, breaking a school record. In 2019, Alabama A&M admitted 9,039 students. This year, the university received over 15,000 undergraduate applications, which accounts for a 30 percent increase, admitting 9,757 first-time freshman.

“This growth is not accidental,” Dr. Braque Talley, vice president for Student Affairs, said. “A&M appeals to students from all backgrounds and provides a rich living, learning experience. I’m proud that we’re driving home that message to more students and families.”

The university follows a long line of Black educational resistance. The 1862 Morrill Act—named after Vermont Senator Justin S. Morrill—enabled educators to establish spaces of learning through land grants for agricultural and mechanical education. Despite providing monetary resources, it is widely believed many progressive white people wanted Blacks to work with their hands. This is why most historically Black colleges in the South are A&M colleges.

Alabama A&M opened in 1875, as Huntsville Normal School. The school began with two teachers, and 61 students, with ex-slave William Hooper Councill serving as the school’s principal. The university went through two additional name changes before becoming Alabama A&M University in 1969.

In addition to record-breaking first-time freshman, the university has also seen an increase in transfer students.

“These numbers are indicative of the strength of our programs and the value students see in earning an education here on the Hill,” Dwayne Green, director of Admissions, said.

In other Historically Black Colleges and Universities news, there has been a shortage of men at HBCUs. The Washington Post reported that only 1 in 3 undergraduate scholars are men. As one example, since 2016, Howard University has gained more than 3,000 students, however, only 1 in 6 have been men, according to The Washington Post.

