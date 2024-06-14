Alabama A&M University Bringing Back Men’s Cross Country Program

A year before the school celebrates 150 years, Alabama A&M University has announced that it is reinstating an athletic program that has been dormant for 30 years.

Alabama A&M’s Director of Athletics, Dr. Paul A. Bryant, said the university is bringing back the men’s cross country team starting this fall. The team competed in 1994.

“Adding men’s cross country to our athletics program at Alabama A&M is a significant step forward for our institution and our student-athletes,” Bryant said in a written statement. “This new program not only enhances our athletics department but also provides our students with additional opportunities to excel both on and off the field. It embodies our commitment to creating a holistic environment where students can achieve academic success and athletic excellence. We are excited about the potential this program brings and look forward to seeing our student-athletes thrive in this new arena.”

The men’s cross country team will compete in NCAA‘s Division I. With the program returning this upcoming season, the Department of Athletics will have teams in 17 NCAA Division I varsity sports.

The school also announced that the football team will have six games aired on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms for the upcoming Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) season. Alabama A&M will play its opening season game on the road when it travels to Auburn on Saturday, Aug. 31, with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network+. The Bulldogs will appear on the ESPN platform with back-to-back road games at Austin Peay on Sept. 21 and then Florida A&M on Sept. 28. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

The last televised game will air on the ESPN Family of Networks, a Thursday night game against Grambling State on Nov. 14 at home.

