Alabama A&M University’s Head Football Coach Axed After 7 Seasons

Alabama A&M University’s head football coach has been terminated after leading the team for the past seven seasons.

According to The Associated Press, Connell Maynor’s firing was announced by Alabama A&M’s Athletic Director Paul A. Bryant, on Dec. 2. The football team ended this season with an even .500 record in both regular standings (6-6) and conference records (4-4). The team played in the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) and lost to Florida A&M after winning the previous three games.

“We want to thank Connell Maynor for his seven seasons at Alabama A&M University,” Bryant said in a written statement. “We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

The school has announced that the search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

Maynor led the football team to a 40-32 record as the head coach of Alabama A&M while having a 28-21 record in the conference. During the shortened 2021 season, Maynor took the team to its first SWAC championship in 15 years. The Bulldogs went undefeated with a 5-0 record. They beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 to win the program’s second SWAC football title.

Maynor played quarterback in the Arena Football League and played his collegiate career with Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T.

The school also announced on Dec. 3 that six student-athletes from the university have been selected to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) postseason football teams, the conference informed them.

Offensive lineman Carson Vinson and running back Donovan Eaglin were named to the All-SWAC First Team. Wide receiver Keenan Hambrick , defensive lineman Dorian Wesley , linebacker Cortez Andrews, and defensive back Delvon Gulley were chosen for the All-SWAC Second Team. Vinson was also named one of 10 finalists for the Urban Edge Network’s HBCU+ National Player of the Year Award. He was also the first HBCU player invited to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

