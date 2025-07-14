Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Alabama A&M Makes History With First Woman To Serve As Lead Football Announcer At An HBCU Thai Floyd will kick off her new role at the start of the 2025 football season.







Alabama A&M University is making strides in diversity. The HBCU has appointed its first woman to become lead football announcer.

Thai Floyd will begin the 2025 football season in this historic role. Floyd is already familiar with HBCU sports, as the Florida A&M alumna will bring her talents as a broadcast journalist to the field.

Previously, Floyd worked as a digital media specialist for the Bulldogs in Alabama A&M’s Athletics department. Now, she will take on a vocal role within its football program as A&M competes in the SWAC tournament.

Floyd expressed her gratitude for the job promotion on X, emphasizing how this move propels women to even bigger stages in sports journalism.

Honored to push the needle forward for women in sports while representing the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Black women remain underrepresented in this arena—and I’m proud to be the change I want to see. 🎙️ https://t.co/e4drd9RVWc — Thai Ali Floyd (@thaialifloyd) July 12, 2025

According to Awful Announcing, Floyd brings a wealth of experience to her new role as a play-by-play commentator. With appearances on NBC Sports Philadelphia, HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated, and ESPN’s Andscape, Floyd also worked as an in-game host for the Florida Classic and a sideline reporter for the Black College Hall of Fame Game.

Floyd will not only be the first woman at Alabama A&M to hold this title. She is also the first woman to work as a lead football announcer at any HBCU. Of this feat, she called the matter a “dream realized” as she establishes herself in HBCU sports history.

“This opportunity is a dream realized, and I’m deeply grateful to be trusted with it,” stated Floyd, as reported by HBCU Gameday. “To be the first woman to serve as the full-time voice of Alabama A&M football — and possibly the first to hold this role at any HBCU—is bigger than me. It’s about legacy, representation, and reminding young Black girls that we belong in every room, every booth, every broadcast.”

She also shouted out Tiffany Greene, a seasoned HBCU sports analyst, for inspiring her and countless Black female sports journalists to aim higher.

In this moment, I just have to shoutout my mentor @TiffanyAGreene. Thank you so much for pouring into me, your advice, encouragement and being the example!



Would love to do an all-female broadcast with you one day! For now, I’m excited to see you on press level. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rWffJ480g7 — Thai Ali Floyd (@thaialifloyd) July 13, 2025

Alabama A&M fans and supporters of women in sports can hear Floyd’s debut when the football season kicks off Aug. 30.

