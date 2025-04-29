Sports by Ahsan Washington 10 Black Women Leading In The Sports Industry BLACK ENTERPRISE closes out Women History Month highlighting Black women who are game-changers







Black women have long been sidelined in several industries, including sports. However, plenty of women have smashed barriers and carved paths for those coming up behind them. BLACK ENTERPRISE closes out Women’s History Month, highlighting 10 Black women who are game-changers in sports, exhibit boss leadership moves, and show proof that representation matters.

Nicole Lynn

Nicole Lynn is president of Football Operations at Klutch Sports Group, hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a sports agent, Lynn made history as the first Black woman to represent an NFL draft pick. Lynn has also built quite an impressive client roster, including star athletes such as Jalen Hurts and Quinnen Williams. Breaking barriers seems to be what she does best!

Carla Williams

Carla Williams is from LaGrange, Georgia, and is currently the athletic director at the University of Virginia. Williams made history in 2017 as the first African American woman to take the helm of a Power Five conference institution, breaking barriers in collegiate sports administration.

Gbemisola Abudu

Gbemisola Abudu, originally from San Bernardino, California, currently serves as vice president and country head of NBA Nigeria. She’s been the driving force behind NBA Africa’s growth in Nigeria. Remember that amazing Afrobeats-themed halftime show at the 2023 NBA All-Star game? That was Abudu and her team’s doing.

Natalie White

Natalie White, a proud Fort Valley, Georgia, native, serves as the senior vice president of the Los Angeles Sparks. She’s the driving force behind the team’s youth engagement programs and community outreach efforts. Her Southern roots and passion for basketball have made her an invaluable leader in connecting the Sparks with their fans and the broader Los Angeles community.

Sheila Johnson

Sheila Johnson has worn many hats throughout her career. Johnson co-founded BET and is the founder and CEO of Salamander Collection. Johnson also has an ownership stake in the Washington Mystics and Wizards teams. Hailing from Maywood, Illinois, Johnson broke serious ground in the sports world by becoming the first Black woman to own a major professional sports franchise.

Laurel Richie

Laurel J. Richie is a native New Yorker who made history as the first Black woman to head up a professional sports league when she served as president of the WNBA. Her groundbreaking leadership opened doors for diverse representation in sports management.

Sandra Douglass Morgan

Sandra Douglass Morgan hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, and serves as president of the Las Vegas Raiders. She made history as the first Black woman to ever hold the presidential position for an NFL team, quite a groundbreaking achievement in the sports world.

Cynthia Marshall

Cynthia Marshall from Richmond, California, served as the Dallas Mavericks’ CEO. She made history as the first Black woman to head an NBA team. During her tenure, Marshall championed diversity and inclusion efforts. Her groundbreaking leadership opened doors in what had traditionally been a male-dominated sports space.

Dawn Staley

Dawn Staley serves as the head coach for the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team. A Philly native, she’s built quite a reputation for herself. Not only has Staley led her team to NCAA championship glory three times, but she’s also won Olympic gold and tenure in the WNBA. Her leadership style has made waves in the basketball world.

Danita Johnson

Danita Johnson made history as the first Black woman to serve as president of a WNBA team when she took over business operations for the Los Angeles Sparks. The Chicago native brings her innovative leadership approach to one of the league’s original franchises at a pivotal time for women’s basketball. Johnson’s groundbreaking appointment represents a significant milestone for the WNBA, which continues to push for greater diversity in front office positions across professional sports.

