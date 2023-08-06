Alabama Brawl Between Black And White Citizens Has The Internet Buzzing

An all out brawl at an Alabama boat dock has captured the attention of masses and several videos of the melee are circulating the Internet.



The Alabama brawl started because a pontoon boat was blocking the dock where a riverboat was attempting to dock, WSFA reported. Witnesses say a riverboat worker was assaulted by people on the pontoon boat, but those claims have not yet been verified.

The Montgomery Police Department has made several arrests and is combing through the footage, possibly to determine the charges it will file and the identities of the participants.

Over on Black Twitter, users are enjoying the videos, in particular one of a steel chair-toting Black man who went all Stone Cold Steve like he was reminiscing on the days of the World Wrestling Federation.

This brother appeared to be doing a pretty good imitation of wrestler Steve Austin, swinging that chair, attempting to knock some heads. At certain points in the video, he connected.



Other angles show a man swimming across the water to help a lone Black man who was in the process of being jumped by several white people on the other side of the dock.

The police were called to the scene and made several arrests, according to the official police statement.

“At the scene, they located a large group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation. Several subjects have been detained and any charges are pending.” There is speculation online from outlets like The Daily Mail that the “Alabama Brawl For It All” may have been racially-motivated but those claims cannot be confirmed at this time.

In any event, that particular group of white people certainly learned a lesson about what it means to be on the “find out” end of the “f—k around” spectrum. Authorities are still in the process of figuring out who did what and what charges will be. For now, the mood online is equal parts entertainment and jubilation at witnessing a bit of physical solidarity between Black people when they saw an unfair situation and decided to even up the odds.

