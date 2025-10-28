News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton An Alleged Down South Drug Runner Calls Out Feds For ‘False And Fabricated’ Testimony Glennie Antonio “Little Man” McGee says they presented “false and fabricated” testimony to the grand jury to obtain an indictment against him.







Glennie Antonio “Little Man” McGee, an Alabama man accused of running a drug operation in the Mobile area, has accused federal prosecutors of presenting “false and fabricated” testimony to the grand jury to obtain an indictment against him.

According to Fox 10 News, McGee, who has been accused of operating a multimillion-dollar drug distribution network using children as couriers, has asked that charges be dropped because of the alleged false testimony. In 2024, Mobile County sheriff’s deputies raided a home and reportedly encountered a 3-year-old child who was carrying a backpack full of drugs.

This is the accused’s second request to dismiss the charges. He previously argued in August that prosecutors withheld key evidence and accused the judge of being biased.

McGee claimed that the testimony presented to the grand jury violated his Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer declared a mistrial in the case. He was worried that the length of the trial could jeopardize the availability of some jurors.

The suspect is scheduled to go to trial in January with two co-defendants. The testimony that McGee claims is fabricated includes undercover drug buys that he denies ever taking place. Drug calls that were intercepted, he stated, were “either altered or wholly manufactured and attributed to Defendant.” He declares that prosecutors presented “knowingly false” testimony that he admitted to ordering children to destroy drug evidence. He denies that he confessed to earning $20,000 a month in drug proceeds and using the money to buy real estate for seven years.

“The government either knew these representations were false or acted in reckless disregard of their truth, and it suppressed contradictory exculpatory and impeachment evidence,” he wrote in the filing.

McGee is representing himself after his court-appointed lawyer was removed following revelations that the attorney used an artificial intelligence program that included false case citations in a court filing earlier this year.

Prosecutors have to respond by Nov. 6, and a hearing is set for Dec. 1.

RELATED CONTENT: 1980s Kingpin Rayful Edmond III Dies In Federal Custody