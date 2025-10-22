News by Kandiss Edwards Trial Of Sean Grayson, Deputy Charged In Killing Of Sonya Massey, Begins Massey was killed on July 6, 2024, after she called 911 to report an intruder at her Springfield, Illinois, residence.







The trial of Sean Grayson, the former sheriff’s deputy accused of killing Sonya Massey, a Black woman from Illinois, began Monday, Oct. 20, more than a year after her death.

Originally set to take place in Sangamon County, the trial was moved to Peoria due to a flood of media attention, the Associated Press reports. Grayson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct.

Massey, 36, was killed on July 6, 2024, after she called 911 to report an intruder at her Springfield residence. According to prosecutors, Grayson entered her home and, within moments, shot her in the head. Body-camera footage shows Massey complying with instructions and being unarmed at the time.

“The family of Sonya Massey continues to grieve her senseless death but also is fiercely committed to being present throughout the trial as they continue their hope for full justice for Sonya,” the family’s attorneys said in a public statement released ahead of jury selection.

Civil rights groups and community advocates gathered outside the courthouse in solidarity with Massey’s relatives, calling for systemic reform and transparency in police accountability.

Keri Hayes, chairwoman of the ACLU’s racial justice committee in Peoria, told NBC News, “I really feel like it was a senseless slaying that happened, and I really want to see the police being held accountable.”

Grayson pleaded not guilty and remains held in custody without bond. His attorneys claim he fired in self-defense, arguing he believed Massey was armed, even though investigators found no weapon at the scene.

Prosecutors say the body-camera footage directly contradicts those claims.

The killing prompted protests throughout Illinois and renewed calls for national police-accountability legislation. One group seeking justice for Massey is Peorians for Justice for Sonya Massey, whose members protested outside the courtroom, demanding action. According to the advocacy group’s official Facebook page, its purpose is to “demand accountability, transparency, and change.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ex-Deputy Who Shot Sonya Massey Says He Feared For His Life, New Documents Show