Man Out on Bond For Domestic Violence Allegedly Poured Boiling Hot Water Down Baby's Throat

An Alabama man, Eugene Lamont Sneed, 23, is being accused of a violent and heinous act on his defenseless 1-year-old child.

Sneed was reportedly out on bond for a 2020 charge for domestic violence, FOX 17 reports. While out, he allegedly poured boiling hot water down his baby girl’s throat on Sunday.

Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with Sneed.

On Sunday, Lett reportedly left the child with her father but returned to find the baby’s mangled, unrecognizable face, citing that it was “all messed up,” according FOX 10 reports.

“I get in the apartment and my whole my, my baby face is just messed up,” Lett explained. “Her whole head, her left shoulder is just like ooh!”

She continues, “I couldn’t even stand to look at her. I couldn’t even keep calm. I couldn’t even maintain my body for real, for real. So we rushed her to the hospital, and from there, her injuries just started worsening,” Lett said. “Her lungs critical, everything critical. That’s how they know it was done purposely,” Lett said.

“They said it was an intentional thing that he did. Justice for Royalty! That’s all we want, that’s all we want.”

Baby Royalty is fighting for her life, according to her mom.

“19% of her head is burnt up, like all this is gone,” Lett said. “And my baby just in the hospital fighting for her life.”

The accused was charged with aggravated child abuse for causing substantial internal injuries and facial burns to 1-year-old Royalty and booked on Friday. His bond was denied and he is awaiting arraignment Oct. 17.