Alabama Preschool Sued For Allegedly Treating Black Child ‘Differently’

A couple in Gardendale, Alabama, is suing a local faith-based preschool for discrimination for allegedly targeting their then-two-year-old son.

Lee and Aletta Williamson’s younger son was expelled from Heritage Preschool in Homewood, Alabama after the parents threatened legal action due to their child being “treated differently,” People reported. The case is now moving to trial following a lawsuit filed in February 2024 by attorney Artur Davis and Public Justice lawyers on behalf of the Williamsons, alleging discrimination.

“The only way that we can bring about change is we have to first take action,” Aletta said. “It’s our job as parents to speak up for our children. If we don’t stand up for our children, who will?”

The couple claims the targeting began in spring 2023 after their son was moved into the two-year-old class. Their son, who is Black, had a white teacher who frequently sent him home with behavioral reports over minor issues, like not wanting to leave the splash pad, refusing to line up, or becoming upset when another child took his toy.

“Just small things,” said Aletta, 46, a 20-year veteran in higher education.

But the pattern “was very alarming,” Aletta added. “This is not something that we’re used to.”

According to the Williamsons, all of the behavior reports came from the same teacher. Whenever she was absent, whether sick, on vacation, or simply not in the classroom, their younger son never received any write-ups. An assistant teacher, who is also Black, reportedly told the couple privately that their son was being disciplined for behaviors that white students were not being penalized for.

School officials said the child would be put on a two-week “behavior plan” that would garner “next steps” if his behavior didn’t improve.

“We were hurt, we were shocked by what we were hearing. I told them that I’d worked in higher ed for over 20 years. We know our rights,” Aletta said.

During a meeting, Aletta told the school she would contact the federal Office for Civil Rights and get legal assistance on the belief that their son was being singled out. However, when they got home from the meeting, they received an email telling them their son had been expelled “due to threat of litigation.”

Heritage has denied the Williamsons’ claims and says it is ready to defend itself in the upcoming trial. The Williamsons are also prepared for the legal battle to ensure the safety and well-being of all children moving forward.

“This is about making sure that we stand for all children. The reason we wanted this lawsuit filed is we want to send a message loud and clear,” Aletta said. “If you look at their mission, it’s all about tolerance and patience and God’s love. Yet we did not experience that at all. The God that I serve loves all children, regardless of their race.”

