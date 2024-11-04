News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Bronx Daycare Operator Pleads Guilty After Toddler Died From Fentanyl Poisoning Grei Mendez has pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and serious bodily injury and two drug possession charges







In September 2023, a 1-year-old boy died, and three other children were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Four suspects were arrested in connection to drugs discovered at the daycare center in the Bronx. The woman who ran the facility pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics, resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and two drug possession charges on Oct. 29.

According to People, Grei Mendez, who ran the Divino Niño daycare center when the children were exposed to the deadly fentanyl, is slated to appear back in court for her sentencing next year on March 3 at 2 p.m.

In a written statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “Grei Mendez has just admitted she conspired to maintain and distribute large quantities of dangerously toxic fentanyl in a Bronx Daycare center, a place where parents expected their children would be protected and safe. Mendez’s reprehensible conduct resulted in the needless and tragic death of a child and the poisoning of three others. From the beginning, this case has shown the senseless collateral damage caused by the fentanyl epidemic and should remind us all that the demand for illegal narcotics so often puts innocent bystanders at risk while drug traffickers ruthlessly pursue profits. This Office will continue to protect New Yorkers from the grave threat fentanyl presents.”

Nicholas Dominici died on Sept. 15, 2023, and the three other children who were exposed to the fentanyl, ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years old, were taken to the hospital. They were treated with Narcan and recovered.

According to ABC News, police officers were told about a trap door in the floor at the Bronx daycare center where Dominici died. A search by police officers discovered a large amount of fentanyl, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

As part of an ongoing overdose fatality investigation in a Bronx daycare center on 9/15/23, a search warrant was conducted by @NYPDDetectives. A large quantity of Fentanyl, other narcotics, & drug paraphernalia was recovered in a trap floor in the play area at the daycare center. https://t.co/VycTB9hzpx pic.twitter.com/ZwaeukUHqS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 21, 2023

Three other people were charged in connection with the crimes: Carlisto Acevedo Brito, Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, and Herrera Garcia. On Oct. 16, Garcia was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the death of Dominici and the poisoning of the other children, as well as trafficking fentanyl out of a daycare. Garcia pled guilty on June 10 before United States District Judge Jed S. Rakoff.

Acevedo Brito pled not guilty to the federal charges on Oct. 12, 2023, and is looking to stand trial. Parra Paredes pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute narcotics, resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

