News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ASU Honey Beez’s Dancer Laid To Rest In Atlanta, Family Demands Justice Grimes' family and HBCU community have continued to spread awareness on her death.







The family of Gennia Grimes, the Alabama State University student allegedly killed by her boyfriend, officially laid their loved one to rest this weekend.

Grimes’ service occurred on April 12 at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta. The 21-year-old was a junior criminal justice major at the HBCU when she died from a fatal shooting on March 27.

Grimes was active in her HBCU community as a member of Alabama State’s Honey Beez dance team and a new mom to a 9-month-old son. Alabama State released a statement shortly after her death.

Montgomery County police initially responded to a shooting report off Highway 80 East in the Waugh community of Pike Road. There, they found the young woman in a car with a gunshot wound and airlifted her to a local hospital. However, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the medical center.

The investigation led police to arrest Rogers McCloud Jr. on April 4. He was charged with capital murder in connection with Grimes’ death.

As recently covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, McCloud is believed to be her boyfriend and the father of her young child. The 20-year-old remains held without bond at Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Following the unfortunate loss, Grimes’ family and the HBCU community have raised awareness on social media through a #JusticeforGenniaGrimes hashtag. They continue to advocate for Grimes, who reportedly died as a result of domestic violence.

Her family remembers the doting mom as a determined student with big dreams for success. Grimes was set to graduate this August, returning to school after having her child to accomplish her academic goals.

“My daughter did not deserve to die. My daughter was a superstar, and everyone who knew her knew that. She knew she was a superstar, so she was going to become famous. She knew that.”

The family also created a GoFundMe on April 3 to cover funeral expenses and other support for her son. Thus far, they have raised over $5,700 of their $50,000 goal to help honor this young woman’s life and legacy.

“This is not just about loss—it’s about justice,” detailed the GoFundMe. “Gennia was murdered, and we will not let her story be ignored. We are fighting for answers, for truth, and for the justice she deserves.”

They added, “We are asking for your support in any way—whether through a donation, a share, or simply spreading awareness. Every contribution will help us honor Gennia’s life and give her the farewell she deserves.”

The case highlights another potential instance of violence against women by intimate partners, especially on college campuses. Alabama State offers a Violence Against Women Program (VAWP), also known as M.O.V.E., to support victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

According to her obituary, Grimes was laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery in Northwest Atlanta as her community continues to reel from her sudden death.

