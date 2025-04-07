HBCU by Keka Araújo Honey Beez Heartbreak: Boyfriend Arrested In Slaying Of Alabama State Dancer Gennia Grimes’ death has sparked outrage and calls for justice, with the hashtag #JusticeForGenniaGrimes circulating on social media







Rogers McCloud Jr., 20, has been charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Gennia Grimes, a member of the Alabama State University Honey Beez dance team and senior at the HBCU.

The warrant was issued Friday, April 4. McCloud was arrested the same day and is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The investigation into Grimes’ death began March 27, when Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 80 East in the Waugh community of Pike Road.

Grimes, a Georgia native, was found at the scene. Paramedics attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the young mother before she was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched an investigation.

According to Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, McCloud, who was in the vehicle with Grimes at the time of the shooting, provided conflicting reports of what occurred.

“The evidence just wasn’t linking up the way he described it,” Cunningham said.

Assistant Chief Wesley Richerson emphasized the diligent work of investigators over the past week while issuing an important update on the investigation.

“This case involves domestic violence where a young innocent woman was murdered at the hands of her boyfriend,” Richerson said. “To protect the integrity of the case, we have not publicly discussed the details of this investigation. However, please do not confuse our silence with inaction. We have been meticulously working to gather evidence and to determine the facts surrounding Gennia’s death.”

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Grimes, a junior criminal justice major at ASU, was set to graduate in August 2025. A GoFundMe page established to assist her family described her as a “dedicated mother and a bright student at Alabama State University” who wanted to be a lawyer. The page also highlighted her talent as a dancer and her “passion for making a difference.”

“She was the youngest in her family—their miracle baby—so full of kindness and grace,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Now, instead of celebrating her future, we are preparing to lay her to rest.”

The fundraiser is collecting funds to cover funeral expenses and to support efforts to bring Grimes’ 9-month-old child to say goodbye to his mother. Sources told Fox 5 Atlanta that McCloud was the father of the child.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all touched by her kindness and spirit,” Alabama Sate University said in a statement posted on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Alabama State University drum majors also posted a touching tribute to Grimes on its Instagram account, highlighting the 21-year-old Honey Beez’s jaw-dropping performances and swag.

“The Mighty Marching Hornets would like to take this moment to honor the life of our beloved Gennia Grimes. Gennia was not just a Honeybee; she was so much more. She was a sister, a friend, a daughter, a cousin, a mother, and truly a gift from above. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. Gennia will always be remembered for her love, compassion, kindness, and excellence. Rest in Power

The case has brought renewed attention to the issue of domestic violence on college campuses, particularly at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

A 2021 study on intimate partner violence (IPV) at an HBCU revealed that a significant percentage of students reported experiencing IPV victimization and perpetration. Yet, few sought help from formal or informal support systems. The study emphasized the need for culturally tailored IPV prevention programs and increased access to mental health services for Black/African American survivors on HBCU campuses. (Smith et al., “Intimate Partner Violence and Help-Seeking Behaviors Among Students at a Historically Black College and University,” Journal of Interpersonal Violence, 2023).

Alabama State University has a Violence Against Women Program (VAWP), also known as M.O.V.E., which aims to provide resources and services to students affected by sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking. The program offers mandatory education for incoming students, campus-wide awareness events, and a 24-hour crisis line. The VAWP also collaborates with the ASU Police Department and the university’s judicial affairs staff to provide training and support.

VAWP’s mission is to “coordinate comprehensive services and resources for the University that help to reduce offenses in the areas of sexual assault, domestic violence and dating violence and stalking.”

The program fosters a “zero-tolerance” campus environment. It provides “assistance, aid, and comfort to victims while collaborating with all legal and law enforcement entities that will work to bring criminal sanctions/charges against the perpetrators.”

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) also provides grant programs to support institutions of higher education in addressing violence—whether it’s from dating sexual assault and/or stalking. The Campus Program, for example, encourages institutions to develop and strengthen security, investigation, and prevention strategies.

The program also supports a special initiative to enhance culturally specific campus approaches at HBCUs, Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs). (U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, “Campus Program,” 2024).

Grimes’ death has sparked outrage and calls for justice, with the hashtag #JusticeForGenniaGrimes circulating on social media. Her family and friends are determined to ensure that the young mother’s death was not in vain. The investigation remains ongoing.

