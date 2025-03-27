News by Keka Araújo Hazing Survivor Haunted By Caleb Wilson’s Death At Southern University The Southern alum, who was left blind and paralyzed from a hazing incident at the same university in 1992, finds himself reliving his traumatic incident, demanding answers and change.







Decades-old wounds have reopened for Dr. Duronne Walker, a former Southern University student, as the recent death of Caleb Wilson, 20, during a fraternity ritual seemingly triggered painful flashbacks and a renewed call for accountability within Greek-letter organizations.

The Southern alum, who was left blind and paralyzed from a hazing incident at the same university in 1992, finds himself reliving his traumatic incident, demanding answers and change.

“When I heard about that young man, it brought me back to that dark place,” Walker said, his voice heavy with emotion. “And wondering why?”

Walker’s traumatizing hazing experience dates to his senior year at Southern University. The then-21-year-old student sought out to pledge Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, but the initiation process left him with devastating consequences.

“During that initiation and last night’s process, I was blindfolded and hit over the head,” Walker recalled. “The drinks that were provided to me left me blind and paralyzed. To my understanding, the blow and the things slipped in my drink caused me to have a stroke.”

Walker’s legal battle after the 1992 incident also underscored the difficulty of holding national Greek-lettered organizations accountable for hazing students. The physician, supported by his parents, filed a lawsuit against Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., alleging negligence and seeking damages for his injuries.

A Louisiana court document details the case, Walker v. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and the legal arguments presented. The fraternity’s national office moved for summary judgment, arguing it was not liable for the actions of its chapter members.

Court documents stated that the fraternity had “clearly prohibited any hazing activities” at the national level and had implemented a “haze-free membership process.”

Walker’s case also highlighted the organization’s structure, noting that local chapters operated independently and that the national headquarters is located in the District of Columbia, far from the Southern University campus.

The court ultimately granted the fraternity’s motion for summary judgment, concluding it could not control its chapters’ day-to-day actions.

“The evidence introduced as to the internal structure of this organization reflects that the National Fraternity was not in a position to control the action of its chapters on a day-to-day basis,” the court document stated.

The death of Caleb Wilson, a member of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band, has reignited the debate about hazing within historically Black Greek-letter organizations. Wilson collapsed and died Feb. 27 after participating in a ritual reportedly related to pledging the Omega Psi Phi fraternity at North Sherwood Forest Community Park.

Following Wilson’s collapse, he was taken to Baton Rouge General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Southern University Human Jukebox marching band released a statement expressing their grief over Wilson’s loss.

“His energy, spirit, and impact on those around him will never be forgotten,” the statement read.

In response to Wilson’s death, Southern University’s Division of Student Affairs suspended all activities for student organizations, including fraternities, sororities, and clubs, until further notice. The university has not indicated whether Omega Psi Phi will face sanctions or further investigation. The national chapter of Omega Psi Phi declined to comment.

Wilson’s father, Corey Wilson, is a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy. The department released a statement expressing condolences and support for the family. “The JPSO stands in support of Dep. Wilson and his family,” the statement said. “We ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn this unimaginable loss.”

According to witnesses, Wilson and other pledges were lined up and punched while wearing boxing gloves. After each hit, they were instructed to run to the end of the line. Wilson reportedly collapsed and experienced a seizure shortly after enduring the assault.

Investigators allege that members of Omega Psi Phi attempted to cover up the circumstances of Wilson’s death, failing to call 911 immediately and falsely claiming he collapsed while playing basketball at a park miles away from the actual location of the hazing.

Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, and Isaiah Smith have been charged with manslaughter and hazing in connection with Wilson’s death.

The tragic incident has also rekindled discussions about hazing culture within the Divine Nine, a collective term for historically Black fraternities and sororities.

Actress AJ Johnson, a Spelman College alumna and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. member, spoke out against hazing during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I’m so glad you brought this up,” Johnson said, emphasizing that hazing is not endorsed by Delta Sigma Theta or any Divine Nine organization. She suggested that hazing often stems from individuals who were themselves hazed, driven by a “vendetta.”

“It’s a personal thing,” she explained. Johnson called for an end to outdated and harmful initiation rituals, advocating for alternative methods of discipline and bonding. “There are different forms of teaching and being authoritative,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be physical abuse.”

The Walker case, along with the recent death of Caleb Wilson, underscores the ongoing struggle to address hazing within Greek-letter organizations. While national organizations may have policies prohibiting hazing, the reality on the ground often tells a different story.

The hazing incident has prompted calls for greater accountability and reform within the Divine Nine. Many advocates have called for a shift away from harmful initiation rituals and towards safer, more constructive methods of building brotherhood and sisterhood.

