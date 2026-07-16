(Photo: Getty Images) Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Alabama Students Turn $1 Into Thousands Through School Entrepreneurship Challenge The challenge began with two dozen students who were given $1 and seven days to generate at least $100.







A group of Alabama high school students transformed a $1 investment into profitable businesses during a weeklong entrepreneurship challenge, demonstrating how creativity, community connections, and determination can outweigh access to startup capital. Their experiences are featured in the documentary Learn to Earn: A Student’s Journey From $1 to $100, according to Entrepreneur.

The entrepreneurship challenge began in February 2024, when approximately two dozen students were each given $1 and seven days to generate at least $100 through legal business ventures. The exercise encouraged participants to identify opportunities in their communities, develop customer relationships, and solve problems with minimal financial resources rather than relying on traditional startup funding.

Among the participants was Darrick Ramsey, who launched a pressure-washing and auto-detailing business after reconnecting with local business owners he had previously met through his school’s entrepreneurship program. Ramsey earned $2,065 during the challenge while balancing his academic responsibilities.

“I kind of overbooked myself,” Ramsey said to the outlet. “I really got to see the community coming together. It was just great.”

Another student, Alexis Jordan, surpassed the challenge’s financial goal by cleaning churches and local businesses while selling Kool-Aid-flavored pickles, a snack that quickly attracted customers in her area.

“It’s weird,” Jordan said. “But a lot of people bought them. Everybody bought them.”

The challenge’s impact extended well beyond the initial competition. Ramsey now teaches physical education while continuing to operate his business, PeerPressure. Jordan founded Blended Threads LLC to promote awareness of juvenile diabetes, published the children’s book Why Did Diabetes Pick Me, and regularly shares her experience living with the disease through speaking engagements.

Organizers said the project was designed to teach students practical business skills by demonstrating that successful ventures can begin with limited financial resources. Participants said the experience reinforced the importance of persistence, networking, and recognizing unmet needs within their communities—lessons they continue to apply long after the challenge concluded.

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