Alaska Airlines: First Class Just Got An Upgrade With Black Sisters' Wine

Award-winning wines are boarding Alaska Airlines.

McBride Sisters Wine Company, the largest Black-owned winery in the country, owned by sisters Robin and Andrea, has landed a partnership with Alaska Airlines to feature its Collection Chardonnay and Red Blend for its passengers.

“Our goal is to introduce customers to west coast wines that they fall in love with and seek out after getting off the plane with us,” said Alaska’s managing director of guest products Todd Traynor-Corey in a press release. adding that the partnership with the McBride sisters will continue.

The McBride sisters were introduced to Alaska’s DEI Director James Thomas by Fern Stroud, the founder of Black Vines, an organization that connects Black winemakers and enthusiasts to present their craft to the world.

“I was eager to introduce Robin and Andrea [the McBride sisters] to Alaska because of the sisters’ achievements in business and their unique story,” Stroud said.

The McBride sisters’ pale gold Collection Chardonnay is a soft, balanced texture with hints of oak and fruits that contain aromas of lemon curd and honey. The Red Blend releases cherry and plum aromas, intertwined with cedar and vanilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin & Andréa (@mcbridesisters)

According to the Robin and Andrea’s website, the sisters were raised among the iconic wine-growing vines of Monterey, California, and Marlborough, New Zealand, across the world from one another. After realizing they both shared a love for wine, they launched the sustainable McBride Sisters Collection in 2005.

“Our brand is about experiences,” said Robin. “When we lend our products and time, it is meant to be sustainable. We look for partners who are just as invested in our story as they are in our brand. We want to be part of the traveler’s experience and are excited for the collaboration with Alaska.”