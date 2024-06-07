by Stacy Jackson Media Girls LA Founder, Alex Jackson, Amplifies Voices Of Women In Entertainment During BET Week Media Girls LA offers a platform for Black women content creators to build and expand their businesses and brands.









Alex Jackson, the visionary founder of Media Girls LA, has established a trailblazing platform that empowers women in the entertainment industry through content creation, event curation, and deal brokering.

As a serial entrepreneur and media personality, Jackson is dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and fostering collaboration. “Media Girls LA is not just a business; it’s a movement to amplify voices, create opportunities, and celebrate the diversity of talent in the entertainment industry,” Jackson states in a press release, highlighting her belief in the power of storytelling to shape conversations and perceptions.

As a respected voice in entertainment, Jackson has interviewed some of the biggest celebrities and influencers in the industry. Her engaging content, inspired by her experiences as a world traveler and content creator, showcases diverse perspectives as she inspires others to follow her lead. With a roster focused on Black content creators, Jackson has made it her mission to ensure fair compensation and equal opportunities.

The media expert began building her roster years ahead of becoming a public figure by recruiting and talking to people who ran their own branding businesses. “They would share how much people were getting paid, and the white influencers were getting paid significantly higher,” she told The Prevailing Woman in 2021. “I made it my mission to focus on people that look like me because I knew they weren’t getting the fair amount. I want them to have an equal playing field and the money they deserve.”

According to the Media Girls LA website, Jackson’s list of notable clients have included Love & Hip Hop stars Zell Swag and Masika Kalysha, Beyoncé’s 2nd lead dancer, Saidah Nairobi, Basketball Wives star Meghan James, actor Noel Braham, among others.

Recently, Jackson was tapped as an ambassador at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s May Disruptor Summit in Atlanta, where she shared groundbreaking insights, led discussions, and curated a space for attendees to make game-changing connections.

Media Girls LA is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Media Honors Brunch, kicking off BET Week with a celebration of exceptional media professionals. Last year’s inaugural event honored industry leaders Karen Civil, Sidnee Michelle Douyon, Derrian “Phreshy” Perry, Luke Lawal, and Miracle Watts. This year, the tradition continues with a stellar lineup of honorees, including Tasha McCaskiel, CEO of Black Girls In Media; Nina Parker, talk show personality; Kyle Simpson, CEO of The Neighborhood Talk; Arnell Armon, beauty content creator; Gia Peppers, TV host; and Kwaylon “BlameitonKway” Rogers, actor and Instagram sensation. Join us as we celebrate their outstanding contributions to the media landscape.

Find more information about services, events, business, and more on the Media Girls LA website.

