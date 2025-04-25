News by Keka Araújo #RestInPower: Alexis Herman, First Black Labor Secretary, Dies At 76 The talented leader served on Al Gore’s transition team and later played key roles in John Kerry’s and Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.







Alexis Herman, a trailblazing figure in American politics and the first African American to serve as U.S. Secretary of Labor, died Thursday at 76.

Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, including former President Bill Clinton, who lauded her “unfailing optimism and energy.”

“Alexis Herman was a skillful and creative administrator who worked to empower women and strengthen families,” Clinton wrote in a social media post. “In every effort, she lifted people with her unfailing optimism and energy. We’ll miss her very much.”

Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott also spoke about Herman’s passing, describing the maven as “dedicated.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Alexis Herman. In 1977, President Carter appointed her director of the Women’s Bureau at the age of 29-–the youngest director in the history of the Department of Labor. After the Carter administration, she founded her own consulting firm to work to advance diversity and inclusion in corporate America, working with such large companies as Procter & Gamble and AT&T. She returned to government service after President Clinton’s election, serving as the first African American woman Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison. And in 1997, President Clinton appointed her as the 23rd Secretary of Labor–- the first African American to hold that position. Alexis was a trailblazer whose commitment to equity and justice transformed the American workplace.”

Scott continued, “From her early days working to desegregate schools in Mobile, Alabama, to her leadership in the private sector and the Carter and Clinton administrations, Alexis dedicated her life to expanding opportunities for all Americans—especially women, minorities, and working families.”

“As Secretary of Labor, she was instrumental in resolving the 1997 UPS strike, securing passage of the Workforce Investment Act of 1998, cracking down on sweatshop labor and child labor violations, ensuring robust enforcement of equal employment opportunities, and expanding youth employment opportunities, particularly in underserved communities.”

“Her legacy will continue to guide us in our ongoing efforts to build a more just and inclusive society. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who were touched by her remarkable life.”

The NAACP shared its condolences via its official Instagram account.

“#RestInPower Secretary Alexis Herman, a pioneering leader and the first African-American U.S. Secretary of Labor. Serving under the Clinton administration, her legacy of service and trailblazing leadership will continue to inspire generations.”

Herman’s life was defined by a commitment to public service and a relentless pursuit of equality.

Born on July 16, 1947, in Mobile, Alabama, to Alex Herman, a civil rights activist, and Gloria Caponis, an educator, her upbringing instilled in her a deep sense of social justice. Her father’s legal battles to secure voting rights for Black citizens in the segregated South shaped her early understanding of systemic inequality.

After graduating from Xavier University of Louisiana in 1969 with a degree in sociology, Herman began her career in community development, working with Catholic Charities to create employment and training programs for underprivileged youth in Mississippi. Her work with marginalized communities, particularly in improving shipbuilding apprenticeships for unskilled African Americans, laid the foundation for her future advocacy.

Her entry into national politics began during Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign, leading to her appointment as director of the Women’s Bureau at the Department of Labor (DOL) in 1977. At 29, she was the youngest person to hold that position, where she championed employment opportunities for women and successfully pressured corporations like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola to diversify their hiring practices.

In the 1980s, Herman established her own consulting firm, A.M. Herman and Associates, specializing in minority hiring practices. Her expertise and political acumen positioned her as a key figure within the Democratic Party.

Herman’s career reached new heights in the 1990s. She served as CEO of the 1992 Democratic National Convention, which nominated Bill Clinton and Al Gore. From 1993 to 1996, she served as the director of the White House Public Liaison Office, bridging the gap between the Clinton administration and public interest groups.

In 1997, Clinton appointed Herman as Secretary of Labor, a historic milestone. Her tenure was marked by significant policy achievements, including the passage of the 1998 Workforce Investment Act, which reformed the nation’s job training system. She oversaw the implementation of the Youth Opportunity Grants program, which aimed to improve employment prospects for youth in impoverished areas, and played a crucial role in welfare reform.

Herman’s leadership was also evident in her handling of labor disputes, notably settling a UPS workers’ strike in favor of organized labor. She prioritized international labor standards, advocating for improved working conditions for children abroad.

The talented leader served on Al Gore’s transition team and later played key roles in John Kerry’s and Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

Beyond politics, Herman dedicated herself to philanthropic endeavors, serving on the boards of the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund and organizations like the National Urban League and the National Epilepsy Foundation. She also held significant corporate advisory roles, including chairing the Human Resources Task Force for Coca-Cola and serving on Toyota’s Diversity Advisory Board. Notably, her contributions to empowering women and minorities were recognized in 2010 when she was honored as one of Black Enterprise’s Women of Power.

