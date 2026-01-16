Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ To End Two-Year Broadway Run, Will Continue Overseas

After a nearly two-year Broadway run that generated more than $100 million in ticket sales, Alicia Keys’ Tony Award–winning musical Hell’s Kitchen is preparing to take its show overseas.

Hell’s Kitchen will end its nearly 800show run at the Shubert Theatre on Feb. 22, Deadline reports. By closing night, the show is projected to have recouped about 60% of its $22 million capitalization for investors, with further returns anticipated from touring and international productions.

The show is currently on a multi-year national tour and will roll out international productions in South Korea, Germany, and Australia after leaving New York.

The musical debuted Off-Broadway at The Public Theater on Oct. 24, 2023—running through Jan. 14, 2024, with a five-week extension—before moving to Broadway, where it surpassed $100 million in ticket sales.

Directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, the production, created and inspired by Keys’ musical upbringing in New York City, featured a book by Kristoffer Diaz, and new music as well as Keys’ greatest hits.

Alongside Ne-Yo, the current cast includes Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, Yolanda Adams, and Lamont Walker II. Original company member and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon will return as Davis (now played by Ne-Yo) starting Jan. 27 and remain for the rest of the run.

One of only three new musicals from the 2023–2024 Broadway season still running—along with The Outsiders and The Great Gatsby—Hell’s Kitchen has maintained a solid, though uneven, box office presence since its April 20, 2024, opening. The show peaked at $1.8 million in gross for the week ending June 23, 2024. More recently, for the week ending Jan. 11, it brought in $828,189, filling 79% of the Shubert Theatre’s seats.

The musical found rapid Tony-winning success through its coming-of-age story of Ali, based on Keys and originally portrayed by Maleah Joi, who earned a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical in her Broadway debut.

Kecia Lewis captured the show’s second Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Hell’s Kitchen earned a total of 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

