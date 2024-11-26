Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Launching North American Tour In Fall 2025

Alicia Keys’ Tony Award-winning musical Hell’s Kitchen continues to captivate audiences on Broadway and is set to hit theaters nationwide in fall 2025.

The show’s producers announced a multi-year North American tour starting next fall at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square, Deadline reports. Running alongside the Broadway production at the Shubert Theatre, the tour will visit over 30 cities in its first year.

“Seeing Hell’s Kitchen on a Broadway marquee has fulfilled one of my earliest and most influential dreams as an artist and a New Yorker,” Keys said in a statement.

“I’m overjoyed by the impact it has already had with audiences that truly mirror the world around us in New York, and I am ecstatic that we can bring the show to so many incredible cities across the country. Let’s gooooo!!!!!”

The hit musical is inspired by Keys’ life growing up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City. It tells the story of Ali, a 17-year-old girl yearning for freedom, passion, and her sense of purpose through music.

“Struggling with a rebellious spirit and feeling confined by her overprotective single mother, Ali finds her way when she meets a neighbor who becomes her mentor, introducing her to the transformative power of the piano,” a synopsis reads.

The musical—featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz—had limited runs before its official opening on April 20, 2024. It went on to sweep the Tony Awards with 13 wins, including Best Lead Actress, Best Choreography, Best Design, and Best Musical.

AKW Productions heads the producing team for Hell’s Kitchen. The full Broadway creative team, led by director Michael Greif, will return for the national tour. The music team features orchestrators Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, with arrangements by Alicia Keys and Blackstone.

The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton. Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray handle casting, and Foresight Theatrical serves as the general manager.