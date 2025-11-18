Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ne-Yo To Make Broadway Debut In Alicia Key’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ The Musical Ne-Yo will become the next R&B singer to take on the role of Davis.







Ne-Yo is taking his music skills to musicals as he makes his Broadway debut in Hell’s Kitchen.

The award-winning singer-songwriter will take the stage at Shubert Theatre starting Dec. 4. The R&B crooner will join the talented cast in the Tony Award-winning for Best Musical, which features the lyrics from fellow music legend, Alicia Keys.

Hell’s Kitchen explores the diverse New York City neighborhood and its culture through the eyes of Ali, a 17-year-old girl inspired by Keys. In this latest run, Ne-Yo will take on the role of Davis, Ali’s father.

Speaking on this latest venture, Ne-Yo called his role a chance to explore storytelling outside of his traditional artistic medium.

“I’ve performed on a lot of stages in my life, but making my Broadway debut in HELL’S KITCHEN is something truly special,” NE-YO said in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Alicia created a world that’s real, raw, and full of soul, and stepping into the role of ‘Davis’ lets me explore a whole new side of storytelling. I’m honored to join this incredible cast and creative team, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve got to the Shubert Theatre.”

While a novice to Broadway, Ne-Yo has taken on live theatrical performances before. In the 2015 NBC televised special of The Wiz, the “Sexy Love” singer played the iconic Scarecrow to delight viewers across the country.

Now, he also takes stage acting to the highest level in the Theater district. Of his casting, Keys emphasized Ne-Yo’s “special talent” that will bring a “magic” energy to the production.

“I’m so excited that NE-YO is making his Broadway debut and joining the HELL’S KITCHEN family at the iconic Shubert Theatre,” said Keys. “His special talent is going to bring even more magic to this powerful show! Our story is about finding community, finding your place, and we are excited to welcome him into the role of ‘Davis’! This is going to unforgettable!”

However, Ne-Yo is not the first celebrated singer to join the star-studded cast. Ahead of his debut, Yolanda Adams will join the musical as Miss Liza Jane, with Tank also playing the “dream come true” role of Davis.

Ne-Yo has forged a very successful music career, penning top-charting hits for himself and other greats such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more. Expanding genres from pop to traditional R&B, the three-time Grammy-winner also launches his Broadway career ahead of the 20-year anniversary of his acclaimed debut album, In My Own Words.

He joins a Hell’s Kitchen cast led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, and Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis until Jan. 25. Tickets for the limited-edition run are available now.

