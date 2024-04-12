General by Stacy Jackson Al Sharpton Honors Alicia Keys, Other Black Women Luminaries At ‘Women’s Empowerment Luncheon’ The 2024 luncheon celebrates 33 years of fighting for justice and aligns with NAN's dedication to amplify the voices of Black women.









Rev. Al Sharpton’s signature National Action Network (NAN) Convention celebrated a remarkable lineup of Black women leaders during its annual “Women’s Empowerment Luncheon” on Thursday, April 11, with a surprise appearance by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.

Sharpton honored the “Empire State of Mind” singer during the event, which aligned with NAN’s dedication to uplifting and amplifying the voices of Black women. “I’m so grateful to be surrounded by powerful women, and I think that’s exactly one of the secrets of the sauce is making sure that powerful women are uplifted and we are at the table,” said Keys, according to MSNBC.

Sharpton also honored political leader Stacey Abrams with an award, who said, “We are in a moment where representation and identity are under threat because we are not respected.” The voting rights activist reminded the room to reclaim the term DEI “as a celebration of who we are.”

Other honorees on Thursday included Lisa Price of Carol’s Daughter, Michelle Stoddart of Resorts World New York City, and Holy Redeemer Institutional COGIC’s Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter.

“Black women have long been the backbone of our communities, driving change and progress despite facing immense challenges,” Sharpton said in an April 2 press release. “The Women’s Empowerment Luncheon is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a call to action for future generations. It is a reminder of the importance of empowering Black women, supporting their endeavors, and amplifying their voices in a society where they have to work twice as hard to be half as good.”

NAN’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon was emceed by award-winning journalist and TV host Mara S. Campo.

According to Page Six, Sharpton honored The View host Whoopi Goldberg with NAN’s Keepers of the Dream award the previous night.

Goldberg reminisced about Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “If we’re not all fighting to make it better for all of us, none of it is going to work.” She thanked Sharpton and the audience, joking, “While I may have annoyed you, you never left me.”

The NAN convention, hosted at the Sheraton in New York City from April 10 to April 13, celebrated 33 years of “fighting for justice.”

RELATED CONTENT: Mellody Hobson Awarded Barbara Graves Award At Women Of Power Summit