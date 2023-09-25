Alicia Keys Secures Trademark For ‘Alicia Teas’ Tea Line

Alicia Keys is giving us the tea after filing a new trademark for a line of teas.

The Grammy-winner secured rights to the name “Alicia Teas,” a gift from her producer hubby Swizz Beatz. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the trademark was filed by the singer’s company, AK Worldwide, to secure the name – which is a play on her own name.

In 2020, Swizz reportedly surprised Keys with the line of teas during the presentation of gifts for her birthday in 2020. The rapper was already thinking ahead at the time, speaking into existence that his wife’s teas would make their way into Starbucks worldwide.

“Everybody in Starbucks all around the world will see Alicia Teas. Happy birthday, baby. Love you” Swizz wrote on Instagram in 2020, according to Crow River Media.

The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer studied the package that was handed to her by Swizz, and said, “It’s for real. It means that you did this very far in advance,” Contact Music reported.

Taking the next step for her “Alicia Teas” line marked another exciting milestone for the songwriter this year. In August, the “Girl on Fire” artist announced the official stock of her five bestselling Keys Soulcare products in Ulta Beauty’s “What We Are Loving” section.

The products include skincare favorites such as the: VIRAL Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum; Golden Cleanser; Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum; Original Skin Transformation Cream; and Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30. Keys’ lifestyle brand kicked off in 2020 as a collaboration with e.l.f. Beauty, as previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

In March, BE covered the businesswoman’s newly-released fashion collection in collaboration with the luxury Italian brand Moncler. The collection was launched as a tribute to the “Empire State of Mind” singer’s New York City roots. The Moncler x Alicia Keys line featured baggy tracksuits, nylon bucket hats, and cropped halter tops in celebration of Keys’ 90s NYC upbringing.

