Celebrity News by Selena Hill Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz’s 15-Year-Old Son Makes 7-Figure Investment In Sports Drink Using Kendrick Lamar Royalties Egypt Dean is showing that he has drive, tenacity, and hustle like his parents







At just 15 years old, Egypt Dean is already showing that he has the same drive, tenacity, and hustle as his superstar parents.

Dean, the son of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and legendary hip hop producer and entrepreneur Swizz Beatz, has made a seven-figure investment in Ballislife HYDRO, a new sports beverage created for the next generation of athletes. According to a press release, the high school student used royalty income generated from a beat he created for Kendrick Lamar when he was just five years old. Dean, who is also a competitive basketball player, said his investment was fueled by both his entrepreneurial ambitions and his love for the sport.

“As someone who loves the game and spends many hours training and competing, I connected immediately with what Ballislife Hydro is building,” Dean said in a statement. “Basketball has always been a huge part of my life, and I love how HYDRO is a better option to stay hydrated with less sugar and still tastes amazing. This was an opportunity to invest in something I genuinely believe in, a brand that’s connected to the game and built for athletes like me.”

Ballislife HYDRO is a wellness-focused sports drink developed through a partnership between Ballislife Inc. and Varon USA. The company says the beverage is designed for consumers seeking healthier hydration with less sugar, no caffeine, and fewer artificial ingredients. Ballislife Drink Inc., the company behind the sports drink, announced the investment on June 24, saying Dean’s earnings from the Kendrick Lamar placement “helped provide the foundation for his investment in Ballislife HYDRO,” making him “a rare example of a young entrepreneur reinvesting the proceeds of his own creative work into a company aligned with his passions and values.”

Benjamin Varon Schubert, the co-founder and CEO of Ballislife Drink, said Dean stood out not because of his age but because of his business mindset.

“Most teenagers spend money. Egypt chose to invest it,” Schubert said. “What impressed us wasn’t his age, it was the conviction behind the decision. He discovered the brand as an athlete, believed in the mission, and chose to put his own capital behind what we’re building. That’s the kind of long-term thinking you rarely see at any age.”

According to the company, the relationship between Dean and Ballislife began after he discovered the beverage at the brand’s All-American Camp last summer and organically promoted it to his nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram. That post led to discussions and eventually evolved into an investment partnership.

“Our relationship with Egypt began last summer when he discovered Hydro at our All-American Camp and organically shared it with his audience on Instagram,” said Matt Rodriguez, CEO of Ballislife Inc. and co-founder of Ballislife Drink. “At just 15 years old, he’s already thinking beyond endorsements and looking to build something meaningful. That’s what makes this partnership so unique.”

Dean’s parents said they support their son’s decision to pursue entrepreneurship at an early age.

“We’ve always encouraged our children to pursue their passions and make thoughtful decisions,” Swizz Beatz said. “Egypt did his homework, believed in the opportunity, and invested because it aligned with who he is. We’re proud to support him as he continues building his own path.”

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