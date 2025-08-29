Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Bring ‘Giants’ Exhibit To Virginia Museum Of Fine Arts Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz' traveling "Giants" exhibit is coming to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.







After stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Minneapolis, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are bringing their “Giants” exhibit to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

From Nov. 22 to March 1, 2026, “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” will feature more than 130 works by 40 Black artists from across the diaspora at VMFA, the museum announced. Organized by the Brooklyn Museum, the traveling exhibit celebrates the artistic greatness of the “giants” Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz selected to be represented in the collection.

Launched in 2024, the celebrity couple curated the eclectic exhibit from their personal collection to honor the giants that live within us all.

“We need to be our most giant selves: to think our most giant thoughts, express ourselves in the biggest way possible, and give ourselves permission to be giants,” Keys said in a statement.

“Giants” features legendary photographers, iconic contemporary artists from the past and present, as well as emerging artists, including Derrick Adams, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kwame Brathwaite, Nick Cave, Barkley Hendricks, Arthur Jafa, Titus Kaphar, Esther Mahlangu, Meleko Mokgosi, Odili Donald Odita, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Gordon Parks, Ebony G. Patterson, Deborah Roberts, Jamel Shabazz, Amy Sherald, Mickalene Thomas, and Kehinde Wiley.

The exhibition will feature not only paintings, photographs, and sculptures, but also albums, musical instruments, BMX bikes, and monumental works that impress in scale and concept while also offering a glimpse into the diverse creativity that inspires the superstar couple in their award-winning artistic endeavors.

Keys and her husband shared the collection to spotlight Black and Brown artists, aiming to “collect, protect and respect,” Keys said when the exhibit launched at the High Museum in Atlanta last fall. The Grammy and Tony-winning singer credits her “brilliant” husband, who gifted her a painting on their third date, for using his artistic eye to spot what’s next in the art world.

Swizz Beatz views “Giants” as a gateway to elevating more Black and Brown artists in the years to come.

“Hopefully, we’re opening up the gates for many more collectors and many more artists to be noticed and seen — this is a big, big blessing,” he said.

“Giants” will be on view at the VMFA from Nov. 22 through March 1. VMFA members can access presale tickets, and general public sales begin Sept. 8.

