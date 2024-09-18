Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats Host Opening Night Gala In ATL For ‘Giants’ Art Collection

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats were in Atlanta on Sept. 13 to host a “fly” opening night gala of their traveling art collection.

The famous multifaceted couple hosted an upscale soiree for the debut of “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alica Keys” at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art. It was a “Come as you are, but be fly” type of event, Variety reports, where guests wore everything from suits and gowns to sleeveless suit jackets, hoodies, Timbs, and even a cape for one attendee.

The event celebrated the launch of Keys and Swizz’s five-month residency in Atlanta following The Dean Collection’s debut at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City earlier this year. Attendees included some of Atlanta’s finest, like Lil Baby and Killer Mike, mega-producer Jermaine Dupri, The-Dream, Sean Garrett, Mike Will Made It, DJ/former MTV VJ Ed Lover, and Roc Nation executive Lenny Santiago.

The exhibit features over 100 pieces that showcase the celebrity couple’s wide-ranging passions, from their early acquisitions of albums, musical equipment, and BMX bikes. The collection represents their philosophy: “By the artist, for the artist, with the people.”

“This is a representation of breaking out of all boxes — busting through all ceilings,” Keys told the audience. “Knowing we are completely unlimited, free to fly.”

“Thank you to our ancestors for bringing us here today. We’re standing on their shoulders. Without them, we couldn’t even be standing here,” she added.

The exhibition also highlights the influence and legacy of legendary artists while expanding the traditional industry norms. The collection’s artists or “giants” include Barkley L. Hendricks, Esther Mahlangu, Gordon Parks, Hank Willis Thomas, Qualeasha Wood, Deana Lawson, Mickalene Thomas, Amy Sherald, and Titus Kaphar.

Together, these works explore various interpretations of the term “giants” and embody the spirit of the Deans, whose creative energy permeates the exhibition. The collection will be on display at the High Museum until Jan. 19, 2025, before it continues its tour to various cities around the world through 2030.

