Alicia Wilson to Leave Johns Hopkins for Global Philanthropy Role at JPMorgan Chase

Alicia Wilson, Johns Hopkins’ inaugural vice president for economic development and community partnerships, will leave at the end of the year to become Global Head of Philanthropy For North American Region at JPMorgan Chase.

Her drive, creativity, savvy, and deep passion and love for Baltimore, helped leverage Johns Hopkins’ resources and expertise to support the city, communities, and neighbors.

Since joining Johns Hopkins in this new enterprise-wide role in 2019, Wilson has led existing economic development initiatives to new heights with a combination of strategic acumen and contagious enthusiasm, while also nimbly identifying new opportunities to deepen and enhance Johns Hopkins’ partnerships and collaborations in Baltimore City and beyond. Under Wilson’s leadership, HopkinsLocal not only met ever higher goals for spending, hiring, and contracting in the Baltimore community but also expanded the institution’s efforts into diversifying Hopkins’ investment managers. She and her team have worked to create opportunity throughout Baltimore through the College Access Initiative, and support for small businesses and expungement clinics for justice-involved individuals, clearing pathways to jobs.

Her team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic exemplifies the humanity and persistence Wilson brings to all her work. Beginning in spring 2020, she convened Johns Hopkins’ COVID-19 Anchor Strategy Workgroup, a cross-institution partnership between Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System.

The Workgroup helped steer the institution’s response to local needs and supported a series of initiatives, including hosting town halls, to share information with local grassroots organizations, families, and civic leaders. They provided accurate, timely information about public health best practices; briefed medical practitioners, elected officials, and leaders of small and large businesses; and distributed boxes of fresh groceries to roughly 7,000 Baltimore residents per week—more than 6 million meals in all—through the East Baltimore Food Access Initiative.

Wilson also helped to launch and lead HEAT Corps (Health Education and Training), which helped to bring Hopkins’ public health messaging about COVID-19 to a global audience by providing 10,000 youths in 18 states and six countries with education and training.

A proud Baltimore native and a graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Wilson has always drawn on her deep reservoir of local and statewide relationships and made it a priority to cultivate and support local talent, in her office and across the institution.