News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trump Admin Registers Aliens.Gov Website Amid Promises To Release Government Files On UFOs Many hope the website will fulfill Trump's promise to release government files on UFOs.







The Trump administration has registered an Aliens.gov website, as the President promises to release files related to the existence of UFOs.

Registered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the domain name went live on March 24, seemingly making way for Trump to fulfill his vow to U.S. citizens to shed light on alien life. Forbes confirmed the domain’s filing with GoDaddy registry data.

The domain comes after Trump condemned former President Barack Obama for confirming aliens do exist, adding fuel to a conspiracy that the government hid proof of extraterrestrial life. Obama gained heat from the GOP leader for sharing “classified information” after stating aliens were real during a rapid-fire questionnaire with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” he shared during the interview published in February, as reported by the BBC. “They’re not being kept in Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

However, Obama reaffirmed in a follow-up social media post that he had not obtained any information regarding alien life during his own presidency.

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really,” exclaimed Obama.

Despite his explanation, the news furthered calls from citizens and leaders alike for the government to disclose UFO sightings and information. Although Obama even stated that he was “trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round,” Trump has seemingly tried to undermine his presidential predecessor by releasing government files to give alien enthusiasts what they want.

Although this move seeks to further Trump’s self-proclaimed transparency with the American people, some feel the Aliens.gov rollout serves more as a distraction than as a means of delivering the truth. One opposing lawmaker argued that the file release seeks to draw attention away from another, arguably more significant, set of documents.

They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens. https://t.co/u050EhKkMm — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 20, 2026

“They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away…even for aliens,” wrote Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on X.

Trump previously told reporters that he could not say if aliens were real, but leaned away from the probability. Regardless, the President has launched his own crusade regarding the conspiracy.

While the Aliens.gov domain does exist, the website itself remains under construction. However, alien truthers should remain on high alert if Trump does shed light on alleged government secrets on UFOs.

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