News by Kandiss Edwards Eric Benet And Terrence Howard Say The Government Is Playing In Your Face Howard and Benet warn salacious news distracts from the possibility of an impending World War lll and the Epstein files.







Actor Terrence Howard and singer Eric Benet are speaking out about the state of the nation and the Trump administration’s attempts to distract people from what really matters.

Benet’s message addressed the recent declarations of alien existence. In an interview former President Barack Obama said he believed in extraterrestrials, yet he, as a sitting president, was never informed of whether or not they truly existed. Following on the heels of the declaration, Donald Trump asserted that Obama broke confidentiality, as the knowledge of alien life is classified information.

In a TikTok post, Benet calls foul on all the extraterrestrial talk and says its being used to redirect focus from the true “monsters” in the Epstein files.

“Now these motherf**kers are trying to distract us by releasing a classified alien and UFO document but nobody give a f**k you’re a monster motherf**ker. Trying to distract you when you to God d*mn monster! I’ll go smoke a joint with ET. . .I don’t give a f**k if tomorrow they have a press conference with Yoda, Spock, motherfucking ALF. I’ll be like cool story, bro cool cool, cool, what the rest of the motherfucking files?”

A large number of commenters were on Benet’s side, concurring with his message and praising his humorous take.

@Jess said: “The aliens are prolly victims too.”

@Nikea Aesha commented: “Rent is $3k and they talmbout some damn aliens”

@Shelley: “Eric Benet can not only sing. He can do stand up, too!”

@Phoenix questioned: “Forget the files. Where the arrests and indictments?”

Like Benet, Terrence Howard took to social media with a more somber message. In his over three-minute TikTok video, Howard discussed the precarious position between the U.S., China, and Venezuela in regard to oil. The actor believes the current status of the world closely resembles political climate during World War II.

He warns his followers not to fall asleep at the wheel as we are eerily close to World War lll. Now is the time to make drastic changes to the way we operate as “earthlings” and “as a people.”

“The same methods are look like they’re being employed so what I’m asking right now for everyone out there I want you to take the time to look at what’s taking place inside the world I want to take a moment to collect yourselves and think of the outcome that we all want for this world if we wanna be thrusting into war, then it’s at the front door if we want to find a peaceful resolution to some of this then we’re going to have to change.”

Many praised Howard for bringing awareness and using historical context in his analysis of current affairs. Commenter largely supported his message.

@Pure Essence Naturals agreed with Howard about the possibility of war: 😳😳😳😳Trump is trying to start a war so he won’t get impeached!!!!

@Fancy believes Howard and other notable Black men are leaning into important information: “Between Eric Benét, Terrence Howard and the new Don lemon- 2026 is in good hands.”

@s is impressed by Howard’s willingness to use his celebrity status stating: “An EDUCATED celebrity using his platform! May the others take notes”

@tanyamcleod43: Are the world elites willing to cause a war to stop their cult from being imprisoned?

RELATED CONTENT: Juliana Stratton’s U.S Senate Campaign Says Silent Thoughts Out Loud: ‘F*** Trump!’