Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks Aliko Dangote, Africa’s Richest Man, Appoints Daughters, To Key Business Roles Aliko Dangote is valued at $31.9 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him Africa's richest man.







Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has appointed his three daughters to senior leadership positions within the Dangote Group.

According to Business Insider Africa, Aliko Dangote’s oldest daughter, Halima Aliko Dangote, has been named group executive director at the Dangote Family Office & International Offices in Dubai and London. Halima is currently the group executive director at Dangote Industries Limited. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the development of the Dangote Family Office in Dubai and ensure that the company’s governance framework, organizational structure, and other key elements are fully established.

His second-oldest, Fatima Aliko Dangote, was previously the executive director, Commercial, at NASCON Allied Industries. She is now the group executive director of Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited. Fatima will oversee commercial strategy across business units, brand communications, and procurement and administration.

Dangote’s youngest daughter, Mariya Aliko Dangote, is transitioning from the executive director of Operations at Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc to group executive director of Commercial Operations – Cement & Foods. Mariya will lead commercial strategy across cement and food operations. She will also be key in driving integration, market growth, and operational excellence.

What To Know About Dangote

Aliko Dangote is valued at $31.9 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him Africa’s richest man. According to Britannica, the Nigerian businessman and philanthropist was born into privilege. His mother, Mariya Sanusi Dantata, was the daughter of Alhaji Sanusi Dantata, a wealthy commodity trader.

Dangote obtained his wealth by shifting from trading commodities to manufacturing them. He has built the Dangote Group into Africa’s largest producer of cement, sugar, and flour. According to Bloomberg, Dangote Industries owns Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in sub-Saharan Africa, and the continent’s largest oil refinery. The company also has interests in sugar, salt, oil, fertilizer, and packaged foods.

On Bloomberg’s billionaires list, Dangote is ranked the 75th-richest person in the world.

