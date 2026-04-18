Women by Ann Brown Aliyah Boston Secures Record $6.3M Deal. Fever Star Now Highest-Paid Player In League History Three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston has landed a landmark contract extension with the Indiana Fever.







Three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston has landed a landmark contract extension, agreeing to a four-year, $6.3 million deal with the Indiana Fever. It is the richest total salary in league history.

The extension was confirmed by her agent Zack Miller and comes as Boston continues to cement her status as one of the league’s top young stars, ESPN reports. The deal was made possible through a new provision in the WNBA’s recently ratified collective bargaining agreement, which allows high-performing players still on rookie contracts to renegotiate earlier than previously allowed.

“Entering just her fourth season, Aliyah is already one of the best players in the WNBA. She’s been a foundational piece of the Indiana Fever since she was drafted here in 2023. We’re thrilled to be able to reward her with this new contract and make history, and most importantly, lock her in as a cornerstone of the Fever for years to come,” said Fever general manager Amber Cox said in a statement on April 17. “Despite already being an All-WNBA caliber player, Aliyah has just scratched the surface in terms of the player she can become.”

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, has delivered consistently strong performances. In 2025, she averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals, reports On 3. She is coming off a standout season that included All-WNBA Second Team and All-Defensive honors, along with a top-10 MVP finish.

Boston opted to take slightly less than the maximum salary she was eligible for in 2026, earning $1 million instead of $1.19 million, ESPN reports This move will give the Fever more flexibility in building a competitive roster. From 2027 through 2029, she will earn 20% of the league’s salary cap annually.

“I’m super blessed and grateful for this opportunity and to continue my journey here with the Fever. God is good!” Boston said. “I’m excited for the future ahead for both myself and for our team, and I can’t wait to keep building upon everything we have accomplished so far.”

Boston’s deal briefly surpasses the three-year, $5 million supermax extension recently signed by A’ja Wilson.

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