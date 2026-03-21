Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson Expected To Re-Sign For $1.4M Annual Salary

Shortly after an announcement that the WNBA and its players agreed on a tentative collective bargaining agreement (CBA), Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson will be among the first to re-sign with a team on a supermax deal.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wilson, along with approximately 80% of the league’s players, is a free agent. After the CBA is certified by the players and then by the WNBA, teams may sign players, and Wilson has reportedly agreed to stay with Las Vegas.

Aces star A’ja Wilson is expected to re-sign on the historic new WNBA supermax salary of $1.4 million as soon as possible, sources told the Review-Journal.

DETAILS: https://t.co/CMym3dbBNJ pic.twitter.com/99QVt8hWru — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 19, 2026

The four-time league MVP is expected to make $1.4 million annually based on the terms of the just-negotiated CBA.

Wilson, who is considered among the top, if not the top, players in the league, signed a two-year extension in 2023 that paid her an annual salary of only $200,000, despite her accolades. She wasn’t even making the supermax, which was $249,000 for the season, under the last CBA.

Wilson is the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win the league scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP in the same season. She also joined NBA Hall of Famer and NBA champion Bill Russell as the only other player to win three MVPs and three championships within four seasons.

USA Today reported that, under the new CBA, the WNBA salary cap increases to $7 million, up from $1.5 million last season. The revenue share also increases to nearly 20% for the players, up from the reported 9.3% from the previous CBA. Under the latest agreement, the supermax annual salary for a player is now $1.4 million, and the expected average salary is in the range of $600,000, with the minimum yearly pay above $300,000. The agreement isn’t fully finalized yet. The latest agreement prevents the WNBA from locking out its players for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to start May 8, provided there are no hiccups in getting the CBA signed by both parties.

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