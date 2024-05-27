Culture by Shanique Yates Jersey City Juneteenth Celebrations Set To Be Bigger And Better This Year All About Us revealed that the festival will take place at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.









The countdown to summer is on, which means Juneteenth celebrations will be here before we know it. Thanks to a new partnership with the National Juneteenth Museum, the second annual All About Us festival is set to be bigger and better!

In a news release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, All About Us revealed that the festival will take place at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on June 19, and it will be the first installment of the event alongside the aforementioned museum, founded by Dr. Opal Lee who is most known for her work to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth serves as a day for reflection and recommitment to the values of freedom and equity, urging us to confront contemporary challenges and work towards a society where everyone’s rights are truly respected and upheld,” said festival co-founder Shannon Mitchell.

As a tribute to Black culture, the All About Us festival blends music, history, heritage, and education into an experience dedicated to honoring the past, present, and future of Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the 19th day in June 1865 when the last American slaves were set free by the U.S. Army.

The event set the tone for years of traditions created to carry generations forward for years to come. “Through vibrant performances, interactive exhibits, and engaging activities, guests will delve into the profound significance of Juneteenth forging connections and fostering dialogue,” according to the release.

Additionally, All About Us festival attendees will also be able to engage in an interactive experience, all while exploring the hidden history behind Black hair by sharing urban legends tied to cultural heritage. Guests will also discover powerful messages embedded in Black film and will have the opportunity to shop with festival vendors offering products that range from food to hair products, clothes, and beyond.

For more details about the second annual All About Us festival, click here.