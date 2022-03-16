Allen Media Group Announces Partnership for HBCU GO and SWAC

Byron Allen and Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

This first-ever partnership grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division I HBCU conference sporting events.

Beginning with the fall 2022-23 season, the free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO will distribute programming for the SWAC across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball and Olympic sports. The partnership will include live coverage of over 2,000 SWAC games and events. Some of these games and events will also air on AMG’s free-streaming digital platforms theGrio, Local Now and Sports.TV, according to a press release.