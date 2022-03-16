Allen Media Group Announces Partnership for HBCU GO and SWAC

Byron Allen and Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
This first-ever partnership grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division I HBCU conference sporting events.
Beginning with the fall 2022-23 season, the free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO will distribute programming for the SWAC across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball and Olympic sports. The partnership will include live coverage of over 2,000 SWAC games and events. Some of these games and events will also air on AMG’s free-streaming digital platforms theGrio, Local Now and Sports.TV, according to a press release.
“Some of the world’s greatest athletes have come from, and continue to play and coach for, these excellent Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These HBCUs will continue to deliver historic events such as sports icon and coach Deion Sanders signing the number one overall prospect in the class of 2022 five-star cornerback Travis Hunter — making this a truly amazing league,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company Allen Media Group.
“I appreciate SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for partnering with us to deliver over 2,000 sporting events and engaging content on every device 24/7 worldwide.”
“We’re extremely excited to partner with the Allen Media Group and HBCU GO,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.
“This partnership will be a game-changer for our league along with the 12 member institutions that we serve. The ability to showcase our sports programs across such a wide variety of multimedia and digital platforms will undoubtedly take SWAC sports programming to the next level while providing our fans and supporters with unprecedented access to SWAC events in all the sports that our league currently offers.”