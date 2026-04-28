Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Allyson Felix, 40, Announces Return To Track, Plans To Seek Gold Again At 2028 Olympics Felix, 40, hopes to become the first American sprinter in her age range to compete in the Olympics.







Olympic track star Allyson Felix’s run is not over.

The seven-time Gold medalist wants to go for gold again in 2028. The mother of two told Time that she will return to the track to try out for the Los Angeles games, hoping to make history in her hometown.

If she makes the cut, she will appear in her sixth Olympic Games at the age of 42. Inspired by trailblazing athletes in their later years, such as Tom Brady, Serena Williams, and LeBron James, Felix says her Olympic journey has more life left in it.

“So many of us have been told not to do the big, bold thing,” Felix told the publication. “You know, at this age, I should probably be staying home and taking care of my kids, doing all that. And just, why not? Let’s flip it on its head. Let’s go after the thing. Let’s be vulnerable.”

Known as the most decorated female athlete in Olympic track and field history, her appearance would add another feat to her already-stacked resume. No American sprinters have raced during the global event while in their 40s. Now, Felix hopes to break new records in track and field.

Before her official announcement, “Project Six,” the name for her sixth Olympic audition, was already underway. Felix hopes to reclaim Olympic glory in the city where she first found her footing.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime homecoming,” Felix added. “And it is the only thing powerful enough to pull me back.”

Felix will begin training for her famed races, notably the 200-meter, 400-meter, and relay sprints, this fall. The news follows Felix’s grand return to running, which she announced last year. She initially retired from the sport after the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, in which she helped Team USA secure gold in the relay races and bronze in the individual 400-meter sprint.

Despite the long road ahead to securing another spot on Team USA, Felix still has her eye on the prize. “I know, at 40, I am not at my peak. I have no illusions about that,” she said. “I’m very clear in what it is and what I want to see. And so I hope it’s seen that way.”

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