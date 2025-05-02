Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Allyson Felix’s Next Feats: Working Motherhood, New Documentary, And Partnership With Danimals The track-and-field legend and current entrepreneur talks about her new partnership with Danimals and her new documentary







Allyson Felix is used to a busy schedule. While the 11-time Olympic medalist has retired from track and field, she’s still making her own lane as a mother of two, entrepreneur, and maternity rights advocate.

Many are already familiar with Felix’s story, mainly her rise in Olympic glory to becoming a voice for pregnant athletes. Now, Felix’s advocacy is extending to her business ventures, building a female clientele in her talent management firm, Always Alpha, alongside her women-focused apparel line, Saysh.

She’s also powering the little Olympians of tomorrow through her new partnership with Danimals. As a former track and field star turned team mom, Felix is equipping her daughter and other young athletes with the foods they need to play strong, starting with nutritious snacks.

While Felix evens up the playing field for women’s sports, fans of the beloved runner can get a deeper scope of her journey in an upcoming documentary, ”She Runs the World,” premiering at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. From movie premieres to business meetings and tee-ball games, Felix is unstoppable in creating a better world for all athletes.

Felix, 39, talked with BLACK ENTERPRISE about how she juggles all her priorities with fueling up the next generation of athletes.

photo Courtesy of Danimals

BLACK ENTERPRISE: Throughout your sports career, you’ve inspired multiple sectors of people, from Black women to mothers and athletes, no matter their age. Who do you hope to inspire next in this new era of your journey?

ALLYSON FELIX: I think it’s really just the next generation, you know. I hope they see that you can have an athletic career and motherhood, and then continue that with business ventures, and then be able to transition out of that as well. I’m really hopeful to be able to do that in the same way that so many people have done it for me.

Please tell us about this Danimals partnership and how it aligns with your mission to promote nutrition and wellness at an early age, especially as a mother and athlete.

It’s a really authentic partnership. It’s about being the snack hero and coming through for parents in a pinch. Every day, when I pick up my daughter from school, her first question always to me is, “Do you have a snack?” And so I feel really great that now I could hand her a Danimals smoothie and know that it’s packed with calcium and vitamin D, and just feel good that I’m giving her something nutritious. And it’s been a fun partnership. I got to surprise the LA Jets, a local track club here in Los Angeles, and be the snack hero, along with the parents.

Wow, to be so lucky to have Allyson Felix as the snack mom for your kid’s tee-ball team. Beyond that, you are the most decorated American track & field Olympian of all-time. Please share what your long-time fans can expect from your upcoming documentary.

I’m super-excited because it gives me a chance to tell my story and shed light on things I’m super-passionate about. And so I’m excited to share it with the world. It touches on everything from the Black maternal health crisis to my fight for maternal protections and also the work that I get to do now with my companies, Saysh and Always Alpha. I finally get to talk about a lot of those things.

Let’s take it back to mommy mode. You are a busy mom who continues to explore new pursuits while remaining true to your values. How is that shown with your children? Do you have any tips for working moms wanting to ensure the kids are alright?

My daughter is six now and she listens and gets it. I talk to her a lot about work. Like how I have to travel a lot, and about how important work ethic is, and the work that I get to do. And I think being really transparent around those things helps them understand because you’re going to have the mom guilt. I know that I do. I don’t want to miss anything. I want to be present, and I do my best to schedule those things and be examples to my team as well…And I think it’s great to do those things, but there are those moments that you’re not going to be able to, and I think it’s sharing why, and why you have a village. It’s knowing that it’s not just you that’s in this alone.

You already have your talent management firm with Always Alpha and also your women-centered apparel and footwear company, Saysh. How are these opportunities continuing to champion the causes you care about?

I just truly believe if you don’t see it in the world, then you need to create it. I get to show up for women holistically. Whether that’s creating products at Saysh, or being a representation for female athletes at Always Alpha. And then I continue to really advocate for women in the Black maternal mortality crisis. It’s something that is so devastating because so much of it is preventable, and so I’ll always continue to speak about that and work with other organizations around that.

What do you think we need to prioritize to even the playing field for women athletes, especially as women expect to outnumber male Olympians in 2026 and the LA 2028 games?

I think we need more visibility. I think we need more investment. We’re starting to see women’s sports have so much momentum, and there’s so many new players in the in the game now. But we need to make sure that it’s a true investment, not just here for this moment but deeply rooted throughout. We’re seeing more leagues pop up, and so it’s great to support there as well. And then just truly supporting athletes as brands, I think there’s a true opportunity to say, “Oh, we’re gonna have a long-term relationship, you know, and we’re gonna support through the ups-and-downs, whether that’s motherhood or mental health.” There’s so many struggles that athletes face because they’re just regular people, but ways to support as well. So I’m excited for where we’re at right now in women’s sports and the trajectory that is seeming to come.

To celebrate its Snack Hero program with Allyson Felix, Danimals is offering $15 worth of its nutrition-focused snacks, delivered through Instacart, starting May 1.

