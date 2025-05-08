Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Convenes Regional Conference In Arkansas, Donates $20K To Child Advocacy Center “We are so grateful to the South Central Region of AKA for their presence and donation of $20,000,” said Elizabeth Pulley, Executive Director of Child Advocacy Center of Arkansas.







Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® (AKA) recently held its 93rd South Central Regional Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, drawing over 4,000 attendees.

The conference, themed “A R.E.A.L. Diamond Adventure in the Natural State,” took place at the Statehouse Convention Center. Members and guests from Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico participated in the event, which generated an estimated $9 million economic impact for the central Arkansas community.

“It was a great honor to host our 93rd South Central Regional Conference in the beautiful city of Little Rock, Arkansas, where our members were able to experience informative and inspiring events and activities throughout the week,” Dr. Shawn E. Simmons, 27th South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “In addition to conducting the business of our Sorority, we were dedicated to supporting local businesses and organizations that work to uplift the local community.”

The sorority donated $20,000 to the Child Advocacy Center of Arkansas (CACar) as part of its service initiatives. Members toured the CACar facility, which provides support to child victims of abuse and neglect.

“We are so grateful to the South Central Region of AKA for their presence and donation of $20,000,” said Elizabeth Pulley, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Arkansas. “The donation will help our 34 locations that serve all 75 Arkansas counties with continuing our mission of providing essential tools and resources for children who are enduring trauma due to abuse and neglect.”

The conference included workshops on leadership development, networking opportunities, and professional certifications. Other events included a concert by NEXT, a baseball outing supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) athletics, a Gospel Brunch featuring Zacardi Cortez, and a “Parade of Pearls” tailgating celebration.

Danette Anthony Reed, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated International President and CEO, was among the notable attendees. Three former international presidents, nine former regional directors, and members of the AKA Board of Directors also attended.

The South Central Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. comprises over 19,000 members and 145 chapters.

For more information about the South Central Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated®, visit www.aka1908.com/southcentral.

