Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Charters New International Chapter In London







Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has chartered its 19th international chapter with the introduction of the Alpha Delta Alpha Omega Chapter in London, United Kingdom.

Established on May 30, the new chapter comprises 25 professional women with portfolios across various industries, including real estate, finance, medicine, and business, Watch The Yard reports. Over the past year, the interest group, known as the Royal Pearl Society, led community volunteer efforts highlighting Alpha Kappa Alpha’s global legacy of sisterhood and service.

The new chapter marks Alpha Kappa Alpha’s first return to London in nearly 20 years, following the dissolution of the Tau Sigma Omega Chapter in 2006.

“As the 19th chapter in the Ingenious International Region, Alpha Delta Alpha Omega Chapter emerges as a beacon of sisterhood, service, and global impact,” the organization’s international region wrote in an Instagram announcement.

“Under the visionary leadership of International Regional Director Mrs. Carrie J. Clark, this milestone marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter in our legacy of excellence.”

“s members of the Royal Pearl Society, the women partnered with over a dozen local organizations to lead impactful initiatives, delivering more than 350 Childhood Hunger Power Packs (AKA CHIPP™ weekend meals), assembling over 200 Blessing Bags, hosting an eight-week entrepreneurship program for women, contributing over 200 volunteer hours, and investing more than £3,000 in Black-owned businesses.

“These women are already making an enormous difference in and around London,” said Carrie J. Clark, International Regional Director for Alpha Kappa Alpha. “They are an amazing group of servant leaders who I am confident will expand Alpha Kappa Alpha’s legacy of service in the Greater London area for years to come.”

“mong their first official acts as a chapter, Alpha Delta Alpha Omega members will join volunteers and visiting sorors to host a chchildren’sook drive, collecting and distributing titles by Black authors. Upcoming initiatives include gathering professional attire for women re-entering the workforce.

