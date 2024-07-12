Men by Stacy Jackson Alpha Phi Alpha To Determine Transgender Ban During Chicago Convention Some Alpha Phi Alpha members believe the proposed amendment to ban transgender members is politically motivated.









Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated is currently deliberating a contentious bylaw amendment that could potentially bar transgender members from joining the historic African American Brotherhood.

This decision is set to be finalized during the ongoing Constitutional Convention in Chicago, held this year from July 10-14. The proposed amendment, as reviewed by GLAAD, would limit membership to “any male defined as a human being naturally born male, who remains and continually identifies as a male.” This move has sparked a heated debate within Alpha Phi Alpha, revealing a generational and ideological divide between the more traditional national leadership and the often younger, more progressive general body and chapter leadership.

Deandre Miles-Hercules, a self-described “gender creative” Alpha who uses they/them pronouns, strongly criticized the proposal. “Their decision to alienate trans and nonbinary people from membership is reactionary, asinine, and unbecoming of an organization with a professed commitment to human rights…It’s ludicrous to be the fraternity of Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King Jr. and come up with a policy that bans trans people.”

The Constitutional Convention, described by General President Willis L. Lonzer, III as an “opportunity to be a part of history,” will see delegates from over 700 chapters worldwide debating proposed amendments. In Lonzer’s letter to membership, he indicated the cultural shift, noting that “while the character and values of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. are as steadfast as the Great Sphinx of Giza, society’s are not.”

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. opened its 2024 Constitutional Convention on Wednesday, July 10 in Chicago, IL. The Fraternity discussed and addressed critical Fraternity business, including the presentation of the proposed strategic plan. pic.twitter.com/DfuIqGynCQ — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. ® (@apa1906NETwork) July 11, 2024

Many Alpha Phi Alpha members, including those from the GBTQ+ community, feel betrayed by the consideration of this amendment. Lennex Cowan, who helped organize a letter to Alpha leadership in March, expressed disappointment that the amendment is still under consideration despite assurances it would be withdrawn. The potential bylaw change not only affects transgender members but also highlights broader issues of inclusivity within Alpha Phi Alpha. The fraternity has reportedly never officially recognized Pride month, despite calls from GBTQ+ members for greater acknowledgment and support.

As the fraternity grapples with these issues, it faces a crucial moment that could define its future with the GBTQ+ community, college campuses, and current members.