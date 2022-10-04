AlUla on Wheels, First Ever Roller Rink Unveils in Ancient City of AlUla

AlUla Moments in association with Good Intentions has partnered up to present an epic roller-skating experience in AlUla – the historical city located in the north-west of Saudi Arabia – titled AlUla on Wheels in the middle of the art precinct of AlJadidah.

As part of AlUla Wellness Festival and the launch of AlUla Moments 2022 calendar of events, the rink will be open Thursday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. Located in an all boys school, Abdulrahman Bin Auf (old building) in the AlJadidah, this state-of-the-art roller rink will offer a stunning, contemporary ‘glide under the stars’ experience created to immerse visitors into a world of color and music against the gorgeous AlUla landscape. The 15-day event will showcase a roster of popular local and international talent headlining weekends in a space designed to put wellness in motion.

The AlUla Wellness Festival aims to inspire positive change with the change of the new season, and promote mental and physical health with back-to-nature experiences for friends and families. AlUla, an ancient desert city and home to Hegra, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is being touted as one of the new and best destinations in the world for people seeking wellness, adventure and inspiration.

Good Intentions, the global creative movement helmed by the music, art and cultural icon Swizz Beatz and his partner Noor Taher, continues to create meaningful, creative, and impact-heavy experiences in the Kingdom. The duo curated the entire project from lighting to sound to experience, engaging local creatives to activate and collaborate with the project.

This immersive roller-skating event brings the free-flowing nature of roller skating to AlUla, a cultural movement that has recently had a resurgence in popularity across the world. Superstars like Beyoncé, Usher, Alicia Keys and DJ D-Nice have recently hosted roller skating parties and fused roller skating into their performances in the United States.

Inspired by feel-good nostalgia, roller skating has been cherished all over the world by all generations, due to its influential blend of dance and music. With sessions taking place every Thursday to Saturday evenings at AlUla on Wheels, guests will skate under the neon lights of the open-air rink. The event is suitable for everyone, from beginner to pro skate fans to families, groups of friends and partygoers. Food kiosks will feature a selection of popular and delectable retro eats.

Program and celebrity performances to be announced.

Skating sessions are designed to be approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Skates and headphones will be provided.

More information and tickets here.

Tickets can be purchased here.