Strengthening The Legacy: Alvin Ailey Theater To Receive $10M Endowment 

Renowned choreographer Alvin Ailey established the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958.

The Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation announced that it received a historic $10 million gift to endow the position of Artistic Director of the Ailey Dance Company (AILEY).

Daria L. Wallach, Chair of AILEY’s Board of Trustees, is providing the generous gift. To honor her contribution, the organization will name future leaders in the role the Daria L. and Eric J. Wallach Artistic Directors.

“It is not uncommon for the leaders of art museums to hold endowed positions, but in the field of dance, it is extremely rare to have such cornerstone support. We are immensely grateful to Daria Wallach for having the vision to create this endowment, and by doing so to give AILEY the flexibility to invest in artistic initiatives, foster new talent, and extend the artistic excellence that has defined the Company for more than six decades,” AILEY executive director Bennett Rink said in a press release.

Daria L. Wallach highlighted her longstanding connection with AILEY. Wallach praised the organization’s profound cultural, intellectual, and emotional influence on both students and audiences. With this gift, Wallach aims to help sustain AILEY’s legacy and growth. The philanthropist notes that she made the gift in support of the organization’s current director, Alicia Graf Mack. The former AILEY dancer became the organization’s fourth director in Nov 2024.

“It is a true honor to assume this title and to celebrate Daria Wallach’s transformative gift. Daria’s generosity and guidance have shaped AILEY in profound ways, and because of that commitment, we are better equipped than ever to create boldly, invest in future generations of artists, and expand access to Alvin Ailey’s extensive legacy.” Graf Mack said in a press release.

The organization announced the endowment gift as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater embarks on its 2026 national tour. The tour, which began Jan 30, will visit 20 cities across the U.S.